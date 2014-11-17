* Japan economy unexpectedly shrank in third quarter
* Investors take refuge in safe-haven bonds
* Belgium readies auction as rating outlook dims
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 17 German bond yields fell on Monday
after data showing Japan unexpectedly slipped into recession in
the third quarter, stoking investor concerns about the global
economy.
The world's third-largest economy contracted at an
annualised rate of 1.6 percent in the period, way below the 2.1
percent expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
The big miss prompted investors to sell equities and park
money in safe-haven bonds such as U.S. and German government
paper.
"The Japan number underlines the weak outlook for global
growth," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
German 10-year yields opened down 2 bps at
0.77 pct, just above a record low of 0.716 pct, while U.S.
equivalents were also 2 bps lower at 2.30 pct.
Lower-rated euro zone bond yields such as those in Greece,
Portugal, Spain and Italy were flat or a tad higher on the day.
Strategists said the fraught relationship between the West
and Russia over Ukraine was also feeding investor nervousness.
Ties between the two sank to a new low at the G20 meeting in
Australia on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin left the
summit early as U.S. President Barack Obama accused Russia of
invading Ukraine and Britain warned of a possible "frozen
conflict" in Europe.
With little euro zone data due out on Monday, markets
focused on a list of speeches from ECB policymakers which could
throw up hints of more policy easing.
Executive board members Yves Mersch, Peter Praet and Benoit
Coeure are all due to speak, while president Mario Draghi will
give his quarterly testimony before the European Parliament.
"(They are all) likely to reiterate the message that
broader-based asset purchases may be needed if downside risks to
the economic outlook were to materialise," said Commerzbank
strategists on Monday.
The euro zone economy beat market expectations to expand 0.2
percent in the third quarter, data on Friday showed, while
preliminary factory activity data for November this week will
help markets gauge conditions in the fourth quarter.
Belgium will sell five- and 10-year bonds in its last
auction of the year. Belgian 10-year yields were 1
bp lower at 1.06 percent despite Fitch revising the outlook on
its AA rating to negative from stable on Friday.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)