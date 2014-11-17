* Japan economy unexpectedly shrank in third quarter
* Investors take refuge in safe-haven bonds
* ECB's Mersch says could buy govt bonds, shares
* Belgium readies auction as rating outlook dims
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 17 German bond yields fell on Monday
after data showing Japan unexpectedly slipped into recession in
the third quarter, stoking investor concerns about global
growth.
The world's third-largest economy contracted at an
annualised rate of 1.6 percent in the period, way below the 2.1
percent expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
The data, coupled with deteriorating relations between the
West and Russia over the Ukraine conflict prompted investors to
sell equities and park money in safe-haven bonds such as U.S.
and German government paper.
"The weak data set against the backdrop of
geopolitical trouble has prompted the slide in Bund yields,"
said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.
German 10-year yields fell 2 bps to 0.78 pct,
just above a record low of 0.716 pct, while U.S. equivalents
were also 2 bps lower at 2.30 pct.
Lower-rated euro zone bond yields such as those in Greece,
Portugal, Spain and Italy were flat or a tad higher on the day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin left the weekend's G20
summit in Australia early as U.S. President Barack Obama accused
Russia of invading Ukraine and Britain warned of a possible
"frozen conflict" in Europe.
With little euro zone data due out on Monday, markets
focused on speeches from ECB policymakers which could throw up
hints of more policy easing
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday the
ECB could theoretically extend its asset purchase programme to
buy state bonds, gold, shares or exchange traded funds in order
to expand its balance sheet.
Board members Peter Praet and Benoit Coeure are also due to
speak, while ECB president Mario Draghi will give his quarterly
testimony before the European Parliament.
The euro zone economy beat market expectations to expand 0.2
percent in the third quarter, data on Friday showed, while
preliminary factory activity data for November this week will
help markets gauge conditions in the fourth quarter.
Belgium will sell five- and 10-year bonds in its last
auction of the year. Belgian 10-year yields were 1
bp lower at 1.06 percent despite Fitch revising the outlook on
its AA rating to negative from stable on Friday.
