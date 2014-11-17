* Draghi says unconventional measures could include govt bonds

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 17 Yields on most lower-rated euro zone bond fell on Monday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said unconventional monetary policy measures could include buying sovereign bonds.

Draghi also said the ECB will continue to do "whatever it takes" within its mandate to save the euro and reiterated the single currency was irreversible.

Italian 10-year bond yields fell 5 basis points to 2.29 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields fell 3 bps to 2.21 percent. Irish and Portuguese yields also dipped, while Greek yields were a touch higher.

"That Draghi ... explicitly stated that buying government bonds was an option was not completely ground breaking but it gave comfort to the market," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank in New York.

ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said the ECB could theoretically extend its asset purchase programme, known as quantitative easing (QE), to buy state bonds, gold, shares or exchange traded funds.

Hans Stoter, CIO of ING Investment Management, which runs $237 billion, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook summit that the ECB might start fully-fledged sovereign bond buying in the next six months but warned political resistance was stiff.

Hence, he remained neutral on peripheral bonds despite the potential that QE expectations could support their two-year-old rally.

"To me, it feels a bit like a coin toss, and then you shouldn't take a position," Stoter said.

German Bund yields were slightly higher at 0.80 percent but remained close to their recent record lows as investors still liked assets they perceive as safe havens.

Data showing Japan unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter stoked investor concerns about global growth.

The data, coupled with deteriorating relations between the West and Russia over the Ukraine conflict prompted investors to keep some money in top-rated bonds.

Russian President Vladimir Putin left the weekend's G20 summit in Australia early as U.S. President Barack Obama accused Russia of invading Ukraine and Britain warned of a possible "frozen conflict" in Europe.

Belgium sold 2 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds at its final long-term debt auction this year. ECB easing prospects meant that yields fell despite Fitch revising the outlook on its AA rating to negative from stable on Friday. (Editing by Toby Chopra)