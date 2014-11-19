LONDON Nov 19 German Bund yields dipped on
Wednesday, with euro zone bond markets focused on prospects of
further European Central Bank action despite recent positive
surprises from economic data.
The single currency region dodged recession in the third
quarter and the German ZEW survey that measures investor and
analyst sentiment rose for the first time in almost a year.
But the data failed to convince markets that the outlook for
the euro zone was improving in a meaningful way. The growth data
is backward looking, while many in the market are waiting for
further proof the optimism can be sustained.
Investors clung onto ECB President Mario Draghi's comments
on Monday that any future asset purchases by the central bank
could include government bonds.
"The overall picture is one where the euro area recovery is
fragile, feeble and the ECB is going to take further action,"
RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
"It's a question of when rather than if."
Ten-year German Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, where 1 basis point
lower at 0.79 percent.
This was roughly 7 bps above their record low. Most other
euro zone bond yields were relatively close to their troughs.
Government bond purchases are strongly opposed in Germany
and some analysts still have doubts they will ever be
implemented in the euro zone, but with inflation running close
to zero the possibility remains and puts a strong lid on bond
yields.
Further clues on whether the euro zone was getting closer to
further ECB monetary policy easing measures may come on Thursday
when manufacturing and services sector PMI surveys will be
released.
Later in the day the Federal Reserve will release the
minutes of its last policy meeting and those will be scrutinised
for hints on when the U.S. central bank might move in the
opposite direction to the ECB and hike rates.
U.S. 10-year yields were also 1 basis point
lower at 2.31 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)