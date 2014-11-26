* Germany records tenth failed auction in 2014
* Portuguese bond swap falls short of expectations
* ECB might look at govt bond buys next year - Constancio
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 26 Rock-bottom yields tempered
demand for a German bond auction on Wednesday and a Portuguese
exchange fell short of expectations as the European Central bank
said it might look into government bond purchases next year.
In its 10th technical failure of the year, Germany sold 3.25
billion euros of its 10-year Bund, less than its 4 billion euro
maximum target, paying a record low yield of 0.74 percent.
German 10-year bonds in the secondary market were yielding 0.74
percent, 1 basis point lower and just above a
trough of 0.716 percent hit in mid-October.
Portugal exchanged around 1.75 billion euros of
shorter-dated bonds for debt of a longer maturity, less than the
market had expected based on previous debt management exercises.
"There is very little client demand shown at these (German)
auctions because they are just too expensive," said Rabobank
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"I would read less into the Portuguese exchange, but as
yields have come down for peripherals the spread compression
trade has certainly been less attractive."
Portuguese 10-year yields hit a new record low
of 2.923 percent just before the exchange results were released.
The debt agency swapped around 1.75 billion euros of bonds
due in 2015 and 2016 for notes maturing in 2021 and 2023,
significantly less than the 6.65 billion euros exchanged in a
similar exercise in December last year.
Portugal has been eager to manage its near-term debt
repayments through such swaps as around 30 percent of its 141
billion euros of outstanding debt expires by the end of 2016,
according to Reuters data.
Commerzbank, which had predicted a 3 billion euro exchange,
said demand should have been buoyed by parliament's approval on
Tuesday of the country's 2015 budget and hopes of sovereign
bond-buying from the ECB next year.
It said such an ECB scheme would prove very supportive for
Portuguese government bonds, which have higher yields than many
of their peers, thus the potential for greater tightening.
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday that
the euro zone's central bank might decide as early as the first
quarter of next year whether to begin buying sovereign bonds.
On Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled its own fund
aimed at unlocking 315 billion euros of investment to stimulate
growth within the European Union.
