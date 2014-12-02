(Updates prices, adds fresh analyst comment)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Dec 2 Euro zone bond yields edged up on Tuesday as oil prices rose from five-year lows, cooling speculation the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy this week.

Greek yields bucked the trend, falling 23 basis points to 7.87 percent after Athens offered to raise value-added tax for hotels and discuss pension reforms to appease EU/IMF lenders. Greece hopes to complete by Dec. 8 a review that has kept it from exiting its unpopular bailout.

Falling inflation expectations and hints from Mario Draghi last month that policymakers were readying government bond purchases have sent yields to record lows across the euro zone.

Markets expect the ECB to move on monetary policy in March. December is considered too soon for its governing council to consensus to have formed a consensus. Policymakers will first assess the effect of purchases of covered bonds and asset-backed securities and the take-up of new ECB loans to banks on Dec. 11, another project to pump money into the economy.

A Reuters poll on Monday showed no one expects action at this week's meeting.

German 10-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 2 basis points to 0.75 percent. They fell to a record-low of 0.69 percent on Monday.

"The rebound in oil prices yesterday eased a bit the pressure on the inflation outlook and the urgent need for the ECB to act has disappeared in the background," Rabobank market strategist Emile Cardonat said.

Brent crude steadied below $72 a barrel after rising about 4 percent on Monday.

One-year inflation swaps rose just above zero again after falling into negative territory on Monday, according to data from brokerage BGC. Measures of longer-term inflation expectations also rose slightly.

Lower-rated euro zone bond yields also bounced from record lows. Spanish 10-year bond yields rose as much as 4 basis points to 1.89 percent before retreating. Italian yields edged 2 bps higher to 2.04 percent.

"I don't think there's going to be any particular surprise (on government bond purchases) coming on Thursday from the ECB," said Gianluca Ziglio, head of fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers. "Before the end of the year, there are a number of issues they may need to assess before doing anything." (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Catherine Evans, Larry King)