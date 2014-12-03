* Italian 10-yr yields hit record low of 1.994 pct
* Spanish yields head back to all-time lows
* Germany sells 2.5 bln euros of 5-year bonds
(Recasts with Italian yields at new record low, German bond
sale)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Dec 3 Italian yields fell below 2
percent on Wednesday for the first time as markets expected the
European Central Bank to pave the way for government bond
purchases when it meets this week.
Most euro zone bond yields headed back towards record lows
as data showing business activity in the bloc grew less than
expected in November, and a skid in oil prices, have piled on
pressure for the ECB to do more to boost growth and fend off
deflation.
While the ECB is not expected to impose any measures
straight after Thursday's meeting, with policymakers still
assessing recently launched asset-backed securities and covered
bond purchases, President Mario Draghi's news conference will be
closely watched for a steer on the timing of further stimulus.
Italian 10-year yields fell 5 basis points to
an all-time low of 1.976 percent with Spanish equivalents down
by a similar amount at a record low of 1.81 percent
, both outperforming benchmark German Bunds.
"The euro zone periphery has been rather well-supported by
ongoing QE speculation ... You have a risk of a temporary
setback if you get disappointment out of the ECB this week,"
said Benjamin Schroeder, a rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"What you have to look at is how will the oil price be
viewed by the ECB, whether they see it as more of a risk to
inflation ... which would point towards increased possibility
for QE."
The outlook on the ECB and a rise in German yields from
historic lows earlier this week helped demand at an auction in
Berlin of 2.5 billion euros of five-year bonds.
The sale bucked a record number of technically "failed"
German auctions this year when investors shied away from
dwindling yields offered by the euro zone's top-rated issuer.
Five-year German yields slipped 1 basis point to 14 bps,
still off lows of about 12 bps seen around last month's
lacklustre auction of the paper. Ten-year Bund yields were
unchanged at 0.74 percent, having hit a record low of 0.69
percent last week as bets of further ECB policy easing firmed.
ING strategist Padhraic Garvey said 10-year yields could
fall as low as 0.50 percent if the ECB does go ahead with QE.
"The expectation now is that Draghi will have to mention the
expansion ... to QE, but if there's disappointment it wouldn't
surprise me if 10-year yields traded towards 80 basis points but
ultimately I would see that as a buying opportunity," he said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)