LONDON Dec 4 Euro zone bond yields hovered above record lows as investors waited to see if a slump in inflation expectations and tepid growth figures would prompt the ECB into new easing measures at its meeting on Thursday.

With data this week showing euro zone business activity on the brink of contraction, and investors betting that weak oil prices could bring bloc-wide deflation within the year, the stakes have been raised for the bank's monthly policy meeting.

While the ECB could extend its asset purchases to buy corporate bonds, it is policymakers' hints of public debt buying that has inspired the latest leg of a seemingly irresistable rise in bond prices.

But BlackRock's Scott Thiel, who oversees around $100 billion of assets, trimmed exposure to German Bunds ahead of the meeting, expecting more words than action from ECB President Mario Draghi on any such quantitative easing (QE) programme.

"I don't find it an attractive market at all because it is going to be entirely dominated in the near term by the implementation of a QE programme," he said.

"My central view is that the market could be disappointed."

ECB vice president Vitor Constancio has indicated that the ECB might decide as early as the first quarter of next year whether to begin buying sovereign bonds.

Yet still economists polled by Reuters only see an even chance that the ECB will make such a move.

German 10-year yields - the benchmark for the euro zone - were flat at 0.75 percent on Thursday, above record lows of 0.698 percent hit on Monday.

Italian and Spanish equivalents - which offer premiums to Germany that have the potential to shrink if the ECB starts buying government bonds - outperformed in early trading.

Both were 1 basis point lower at 1.98 and 1.84 percent, just above record lows hit on Wednesday.

Patrick O'Donnell, fixed income investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Manager, has added exposure to Spanish and Italian bonds ahead of the ECB meeting, betting the bank could move faster than the market consensus view of further action in Q1 2015.

Italian yields were also boosted by news that Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a confidence vote to draw up labour reforms aimed at making a chronically sluggish economy more competitive.

Before the meeting Spain and France are both scheduled to sell bonds at auction. (Editing by Toby Chopra)