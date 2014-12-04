LONDON Dec 4 Euro zone bond yields hovered
above record lows as investors waited to see if a slump in
inflation expectations and tepid growth figures would prompt the
ECB into new easing measures at its meeting on Thursday.
With data this week showing euro zone business activity on
the brink of contraction, and investors betting that weak oil
prices could bring bloc-wide deflation within the year, the
stakes have been raised for the bank's monthly policy meeting.
While the ECB could extend its asset purchases to buy
corporate bonds, it is policymakers' hints of public debt buying
that has inspired the latest leg of a seemingly irresistable
rise in bond prices.
But BlackRock's Scott Thiel, who oversees around $100
billion of assets, trimmed exposure to German Bunds ahead of the
meeting, expecting more words than action from ECB President
Mario Draghi on any such quantitative easing (QE) programme.
"I don't find it an attractive market at all because it is
going to be entirely dominated in the near term by the
implementation of a QE programme," he said.
"My central view is that the market could be disappointed."
ECB vice president Vitor Constancio has indicated that the
ECB might decide as early as the first quarter of next year
whether to begin buying sovereign bonds.
Yet still economists polled by Reuters only see an even
chance that the ECB will make such a move.
German 10-year yields - the benchmark for the
euro zone - were flat at 0.75 percent on Thursday, above record
lows of 0.698 percent hit on Monday.
Italian and Spanish equivalents - which offer premiums to
Germany that have the potential to shrink if the ECB starts
buying government bonds - outperformed in early trading.
Both were 1 basis point lower at 1.98 and 1.84
percent, just above record lows hit on Wednesday.
Patrick O'Donnell, fixed income investment manager at
Aberdeen Asset Manager, has added exposure to Spanish and
Italian bonds ahead of the ECB meeting, betting the bank could
move faster than the market consensus view of further action in
Q1 2015.
Italian yields were also boosted by news that Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi won a confidence vote to draw up labour
reforms aimed at making a chronically sluggish economy more
competitive.
Before the meeting Spain and France are both scheduled to
sell bonds at auction.
