LONDON Dec 4 Euro zone bond yields see-sawed
above record lows on Thursday as differences over what the ECB
may do at its meeting later kept investors guessing.
Some of Europe's largest funds are taking opposing positions
ahead of the central bank's monthly meeting, which comes as
the bloc's business activity comes close to contractiing and
weak oil prices threaten deflation within a year.
While the ECB could extend its asset purchases to buy
corporate bonds, it is recent hints from policymakers' of a
sovereign-debt quantitative easing (QE) scheme that has inspired
the latest leg of bond price rises.
BlackRock's Scott Thiel, who oversees around $100 billion of
assets, has trimmed exposure to euro zone benchmark German Bunds
and is wary that Italian and Spanish bond markets are also at
risk if the ECB disappoints markets on QE on Thursday.
"I don't find it an attractive market at all because it is
going to be entirely dominated in the near term by the
implementation of a QE programme," he said.
"If it does nothing but foreshadows the implementation
without giving more details I would suggest the market is priced
for that already."
A Reuters poll of 17 money market traders on Monday found
none expecting the ECB to act at Thursday's meeting.
Aberdeen Asset Management's Patrick O'Donnell, however, has
been piling on exposure to Italian and Spanish debt in recent
days, betting that the ECB could move faster than many expect.
These bonds, which trade at a premium to German Bunds, offer
the most potential for outperformance if the ECB starts QE.
Morgan Stanley said this premium could be reduced by 40-50 bps
in such an event.
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio has indicated that the
ECB might decide as early as the first quarter of next year
whether to begin buying sovereign bonds, but economists polled
by Reuters still only see an even chance of any such
scheme.
German 10-year yields were up 1 bps on the day
at 0.75 percent, above record lows of 0.698 hit Monday.
Italian and Spanish equivalents
were up by a similar amount to 2.00 and 1.86 percent,
respectively, reversing earlier gains.
Demand for Italian bonds was also supported by news that
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a confidence vote to
draw up labour reforms aimed at making a chronically sluggish
economy more competitive.
At auction on Thursday, Spain offloaded 3.5 billion euros
via a triple-bond sale while France also sold around 4 billion
euros of fixed-rate debt.
