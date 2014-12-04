* Peripheral bond yields lead rise post-Draghi comments
* ECB's Draghi says to consider govt bond purchases in 2015
* Comments disappointed those positioned for concrete plans
(Recasts with prices moves post-Draghi, fresh analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Dec 4 Euro zone yields bounced further
off record lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank
stuck to its line that it will consider sovereign bond purchases
early next year to help revive the euro zone economy.
That disappointed some investors who had bet that ECB
President Mario Draghi would unveil plans for more stimulus,
possibly including a U.S.-style quantitative easing programme,
after the euro zone central bank's monthly policy meeting.
The ECB earlier kept borrowing costs at record lows, as
expected. It also slashed its forecasts for euro zone growth and
inflation.
Expectations the ECB will buy print money to buy government
bonds in coming months had firmed ahead of Thursday's meeting as
weak oil prices threaten deflation within a year. Some investors
were even betting on a move as soon as Thursday and were
prompted to trim their positions afterwards.
Lower-rated euro zone bond yields led the charge up, with
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields rising 5 basis
points to 2.04 percent, 1.89 percent
and 2.84 percent respectively.
"In the last session or two peripheral markets have
performed very well and the fact that there was not a concrete
decision made today, it is not surprising that there are some
people that are taking positions off," said Patrick O'Donnell,
fixed income investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Firm in the belief that the ECB will adopt QE in the first
quarter of next year, O'Donnell has been overweighting positions
in Spain and Italy over the last months. He said any rise in
yields into year-end will be an opportunity to add to that.
The bonds trade at a premium to German Bunds and offer the
most potential for outperformance if the ECB starts QE. Morgan
Stanley said this premium could be reduced by 40-50 bps in such
an event.
German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro
zone borrowing costs, were up 3 bps at 0.77 percent, retreating
further from record lows of 0.698 percent hit Monday. Other
top-rated bond yields were 2 bps higher.
"Clearly the market has been front running the central bank
here on the expectation of -- or at least the perceived
probability of -- QE. However, the local trend is for 10-year
(bonds) to sell off relatively as QE seems a bit further off
than most thought," Nordea strategists said in a note.
"This pressure on the 10-year point can continue for a short
while, but unless a positive shock comes e.g. inflation, no big
moves on the upside for 10-year rates are likely short-term."
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Catherine
Evans)