(Adds U.S. data)
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON Dec 5 Portuguese and Italian bond yields
hit record lows on Friday as markets shrugged off any
disappointment over the lack of European Central Bank action at
its December meeting.
Traders said investors had refocused on the likelihood of a
government bond quantitative easing (QE) programme, which the
ECB has indicated it will decide on early next year.
Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data, which raises the
prospect of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in the first half
of next year, did little to dampen spirits.
Italian 10-year yields hit 1.95 percent and
Portuguese yields tumbled to 2.76 percent -- both
down 5-7 basis points on the day, reversing Thursday's rise.
"I don't even believe yesterday's move was a repricing of QE
probabilities," said Marius Daheim, chief strategist at
Bayersiche Landesbank.
"Some people just took profits. Draghi didn't say anything
which could be interpreted as discouraging QE expectations."
Draghi, in fact, gave his clearest signal yet on Thursday
that QE may be on the cards and said opposition from Germany or
other governments would not prevent the bank from acting. At the
meeting, the ECB kept interest rates at record lows but slashed
its growth and inflation forecasts.
The head of Germany's Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, warned the
ECB on Friday against copying U.S. and Japanese QE, saying it
would not have the same impact in Europe.
Some in the market agreed.
"I believe we underestimate the effect of current measures
and we overestimate the necessity and utility of QE," said
Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management.
But many remain confident that the ECB will do its utmost to
boost tepid growth and stave off deflation.
These expectations cushioned yields from Friday's data
showing that U.S. employers had added the largest number of
workers in nearly three years in November.
The only noticeable move came in German 10-year yields
which were up 1 bps at 0.78 percent. But, trading
at some of the richest levels to equivalent US Treasuries seen
since 1999, the two benchmarks are clearly on different paths.
Elsewhere, Greek 10-year yields fell 42 basis
points to 7.33 percent as the country's deputy prime minister
said he expected to have an initial deal with EU/IMF inspectors
on their delayed bailout review by Dec. 15.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and John Geddie; Editing by Gareth
Jones)