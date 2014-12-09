LONDON Dec 9 Greek yields shot higher on Tuesday after the government brought forward a presidential vote in a political gamble that risks triggering early elections sooner than investors had expected.

The surprise decision, which would lead to snap parliamentary polls if Prime Minister Antonis Samaras fails to get his candidate elected, came after euro zone finance ministers said they were willing to grant Athens its request for only a two-month extension to its bailout programme.

Samaras needs the support of 180 lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber to scrape through the vote, which will be held over three rounds with the first scheduled for next week and the last expected in late December.

Greek 10-year yields rose 30 basis points to 7.64 percent, having hit their lowest since Oct. 22 at 7.27 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)