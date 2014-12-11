* Banks expected to take 130 bln euros of ECB loans-poll
* ECB cash injection likely to reinforce QE bets
* Greek concerns keep demand for periphery subdued
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Dec 11 German bond yields were pinned at
record lows on Thursday before the European Central Bank's
second handout to banks of long-term loans that could reinforce
bets for more aggressive stimulus.
Italian and Spanish yields were slightly up at 2.07 percent
and 1.88 percent respectively as a
sell-off in Greek bonds paused.
Greece's political troubles and worries over the global
growth outlook as oil slumped helped demand for safe-haven
Bunds, though the main market focus has turned to the ECB's
tender, a key plank in its plans to expand its balance sheet by
up to 1 trilion euros to jumpstart euro zone growth.
Banks are expected to take up only 130 billion euros of the
ECB's so-called TLTROs, according to the consensus in a Reuters
poll of traders. {ID:nL3N0TS40C]
While that would be well above the 82.6 billion euros they
took at the first tender in September, it would still mean banks
will only borrow just over half the amount being offered by the
ECB.
This would be insuffient to offset the 287.2 billion euros
of outstanding crisis three-year loans banks have to repay by
February, crimping the ECB's balance sheet expansion ambitions
and reinforcing bets for sovereign bond quantitative easing.
German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro
zone borrowing costs, were 1.3 bps down at 0.67 percent, near a
record low of 0.666 percent hit on Wednesday. Yields on other
higher-rated bonds were lower by a similar amount before the
results of the ECB tender at 1015 GMT.
"Today's TLTRO demand will be short of what remains to be
repaid on the 3-year LTROs which means that by the end of
February liquidity is likely to decline in the euro zone," said
Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas. "Clearly this is
likely to be a further argument in favour of QE."
Rabobank strategists said a take-up of 50 billion euros
below market consensus could increase pressure on the ECB and
likely see expectations of a QE announcement shift to January
from March.
ECB prospects were helping to curb rises in peripheral bond
yields triggered by new political upheaval in Greece after Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras brought forward a presidential vote, a
risky gambit that could end up bringing the leftist Syriza party
to power.
Greece's short-term debt yields remained well above
longer-term ones as investors remained fearful the country could
be pushed back towards default.
Rabobank strategists said they continued to favour a fall in
peripheral euro zone bond yield premiums over German benchmarks
"although noise from Greece does provide a complicating factor
here".
