* Banks take up just under 130 bln euros of ECB loans
* German bond yields pinned near record lows
* Greek political concerns keep yield curve inverted
* For QE poll
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Dec 11 Most euro zone bond yields fell
on Thursday after banks made modest bids for the European
Central Bank's second handout of long-term loans, keeping alive
bets for more aggressive stimulus measures.
Greek yields bucked the downward trend, with
shorter-term yields remaining above longer-term ones on investor
concerns that fresh political upheaval could drive Athens
towards another default.
The ECB's tender of the four-year loans is central to its
plans to expand its balance sheet by up to 1 trillion euros
($1.25 trillion) to jumpstart euro zone growth.
Banks took up almost 130 billion euros of the TLTROs, which
was what traders had expected, bringing the total take-up to
212.4 billion euros, far short of the 400-billion-euro maximum
identified for the end of the year.
This is insufficient to offset the 287.2 billion euros of
outstanding three-year loans that banks have to repay by
February, crimping the ECB's balance sheet expansion ambitions.
These appear unlikely to be met except by sovereign bond buying,
the full quantitative easing (QE) option opposed by Germany and
some other euro zone states. link.reuters.com/nyd53w
German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro
zone borrowing costs, were down 2 basis points at a record low
of 0.65 percent, with other top-rated euro zone bond yields
creeping towards historic lows.
Italian and Spanish yields fell 3-4 bps to the day's lows of
2.01 percent and 1.843 percent
respectively before retreating slightly as Greece's political
troubles made investors wary of taking more exposure to riskier
euro zone debt as year-end looms.
"The size of the TLTRO take-up is not high enough to reduce
the likelihood that QE will come," said Felix Hermann, market
strategist at DZ Bank.
"In the end we will see that balance sheet effects will not
be sizeable at all and I would expect QE speculation to rise
again, especially to the run-up to the January ECB meeting."
Money market rates slipped before retreating
after the ECB tender. Data showing core inflation in France
turned negative in November pushed the five-year five-year
forward inflation rate, the ECB's preferred measure of market
inflation expectations, towards record lows,
compounding market bets for further ECB action.
Rabobank strategists said they still favour a fall in
peripheral euro zone bond yield premiums over German benchmarks
"although noise from Greece does provide a complicating factor".
($1 = 0.8024 euros)
