By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 11 Top-rated euro zone bond yields
inched lower on Thursday after a lacklustre response by banks to
the European Central Bank's second round of long-term loans,
improving the chances for more aggressive stimulus measures.
Greek bonds and other riskier debt bucked the trend, as
political upheaval in Athens spooked investors.
Greece's shorter-term yields pushed further
above those for longer-term debt after Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras warned of a "catastrophic" return to a
crisis that nearly pushed Greece out of the euro. The yield
inversion is a sign investors fear the country may again head
towards default.
Greece's malaise took the gloss off an earlier rally after
banks borrowed just under 130 billion euros in the TLTROs. The
four-year loans are central to ECB plans to expand its balance
sheet by up to 1 trillion euros($1.25 trillion) to revive euro
zone growth.
But their total take-up is now just 212.4 billion euros, far
short of the target. The borrowing will not even
offset the 287.2 billion euros of outstanding three-year loans
that banks have to repay by February.
The ECB appears unlikely to meet the goal for its balance
sheet except through buying sovereign bonds -- the quantitative
easing (QE) opposed by Germany and some other euro zone states.
link.reuters.com/nyd53w
"The size of the TLTRO take-up is not high enough to reduce
the likelihood that QE will come," said Felix Hermann, market
strategist at DZ Bank. "... I would expect QE
speculation to rise again, especially to the run-up to the
January ECB meeting."
German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro
zone borrowing costs, closed down around 1 basis points at 0.68
percent, coming off an earlier record low of 0.657 percent.
All other top-rated euro zone bond yields were a fraction
lower on the day, near historic lows.
The rise in Greek yields weighed on other low-rated bonds,
however. Samaras, who has gambled by moving the presidential
vote up to this month, appealed to lawmakers to elect a head of
state to avert a national election next month that the leftist
Syriza party would probably win.
Spanish bond yields -- one of the bellwethers for the bloc's
southern periphery -- were up 1 bp at 1.88 percent. Italy's were
flat at 2.06 percent. They had earlier hit day's lows after the
TLTRO announcement.
Rabobank strategists said they still favour a fall in
peripheral euro zone bond yield premiums over German benchmarks
as QE prospects rise, "although noise from Greece does provide a
complicating factor".
