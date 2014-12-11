* Banks take up just under 130 bln euros of ECB loans

* German bond yields pinned near record lows

* Greek political concerns weigh on riskier debt

* For QE poll (Updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Dec 11 Top-rated euro zone bond yields inched lower on Thursday after a lacklustre response by banks to the European Central Bank's second round of long-term loans, improving the chances for more aggressive stimulus measures.

Greek bonds and other riskier debt bucked the trend, as political upheaval in Athens spooked investors.

Greece's shorter-term yields pushed further above those for longer-term debt after Prime Minister Antonis Samaras warned of a "catastrophic" return to a crisis that nearly pushed Greece out of the euro. The yield inversion is a sign investors fear the country may again head towards default.

Greece's malaise took the gloss off an earlier rally after banks borrowed just under 130 billion euros in the TLTROs. The four-year loans are central to ECB plans to expand its balance sheet by up to 1 trillion euros($1.25 trillion) to revive euro zone growth.

But their total take-up is now just 212.4 billion euros, far short of the target. The borrowing will not even offset the 287.2 billion euros of outstanding three-year loans that banks have to repay by February.

The ECB appears unlikely to meet the goal for its balance sheet except through buying sovereign bonds -- the quantitative easing (QE) opposed by Germany and some other euro zone states. link.reuters.com/nyd53w

"The size of the TLTRO take-up is not high enough to reduce the likelihood that QE will come," said Felix Hermann, market strategist at DZ Bank. "... I would expect QE speculation to rise again, especially to the run-up to the January ECB meeting."

German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro zone borrowing costs, closed down around 1 basis points at 0.68 percent, coming off an earlier record low of 0.657 percent.

All other top-rated euro zone bond yields were a fraction lower on the day, near historic lows.

The rise in Greek yields weighed on other low-rated bonds, however. Samaras, who has gambled by moving the presidential vote up to this month, appealed to lawmakers to elect a head of state to avert a national election next month that the leftist Syriza party would probably win.

Spanish bond yields -- one of the bellwethers for the bloc's southern periphery -- were up 1 bp at 1.88 percent. Italy's were flat at 2.06 percent. They had earlier hit day's lows after the TLTRO announcement.

Rabobank strategists said they still favour a fall in peripheral euro zone bond yield premiums over German benchmarks as QE prospects rise, "although noise from Greece does provide a complicating factor". (Editing by Angus Larry King)