LONDON Dec 18 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a more cautious
tone than many had expected as the world's largest economy mulls
raising interest rates.
As predicted by many in the market, the Fed altered a pledge
to keep rates near zero for a "considerable time" at the end of
its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
But using less hawkish language than many had expected, it
said it would now take a "patient" approach, which analysts said
suggests it will take account of global growth worries and a
slide in oil prices, especially after U.S. inflation recorded
its biggest drop in six years in November.
"Investors are relieved that there was not more restrictive
wording from the Fed. It will definitely stick to its path, but
there seems to be more flexibility," said DZ strategist Daniel
Lenz.
German 10-year bond yields -- the euro zone benchmark
--dipped 2 basis point to 0.57 percent, just above record lows
of 0.566 percent hit on Tuesday.
Low-rated debt in the bloc's southern periphery were among
the best performers, as Greece's failure to elect a president at
the first attempt was not seen as damaging the government's
chances of avoiding snap elections.
Wednesday's parliamentary ballot showed the government needs
20 more votes from independents and small parties in order to
achieve a majority by the time of a third ballot due on Dec. 29,
when it will require a smaller quorum to elect its candidate.
Many had already written off the chances of the government
winning enough votes in Wednesday's first round, or even during
a second round due on Dec. 23.
Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields -- the bellwethers for the periphery -- fell 3 bps to
1.94 and 1.76 percent, respectively.
Greek equivalents fell 10 bps to 8.83 percent,
while Portugal's dropped 3 bps to 2.86 percent.
Expectations of further European Central Bank monetary
easing early next year is also supporting demand for euro zone
bonds -- particularly higher-yielding debt that is seen as
offering the most potential to perform.
ECB board member Benoit Coeure said late on Wednesday that
policymakers were discussing how best to act to revive the euro
zone economy rather than whether to do so, and that sovereign
bond purchases were the "baseline option".
