* Schaeuble says Greece on right track

* Investors calm over failed Greek vote

* Syriza's Tsipras says wants negotiated debt solution (Recasts with moves in Greece)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 18 Greek bond yields fell on Thursday after Germany said Athens was on the right track in terms of reforms in what the market saw as a sign of support for the struggling euro zone member which is in the heat of renewed political turmoil.

Investors kept their cool after Greek lawmakers failed to elect a new president in a first round of voting on Wednesday. If two further ballots prove to be fruitless, snap elections might have to be called.

"The market understood that yesterday was just a staging post, and very few undecided MPs would vote 'yes' as their potential leverage increases as you move toward Dec. 29," said RBS rates strategist Michael Michaelides.

Yields then dropped in thin trade after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Greece was in better shape than most would have expected a few years ago and that Athens' reforms were starting to bear fruit.

The comments cooled fears that early elections could lead to a gloomy scenario in which a likely win by anti-bailout party Syriza compromises the relationship between Athens and other European capitals, potentially leading to Greece's euro exit.

"Schaeuble is making some friendly comments ... it suggests that a lot of things are being done behind the scenes to try to contain any potential damage from (a scenario in which Syriza wins early elections)," one trader said.

Greek 10-year bond yields fell 30 basis points to 8.625 percent.

In an interview with Reuters, Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras also attempted to alleviate some of the concerns about him.

He said he would cancel the austerity policies agreed by the government if elected but would negotiate debt relief with international lenders without taking unilateral steps.

Tsipras also said he was not seeking to impose new losses on private bondholders and that he was committed to keep Greece in the euro zone.

The comments lifted Greece's top share index, while bond yields remained around the day's lows.

While Syriza was still leading in opinion polls, its lead has narrowed to 3.6 points, a polled showed on Wednesday. A Dec. 8-9 survey showed the leftist party held a 5 point lead over the ruling conservatives.

"The headlines about the polls are very positive," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

Elsewhere, a Federal Reserve driven fall in yields was reversed by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The Fed struck a more cautious tone in its post-meeting statement than many had expected, altering a pledge to keep rates near zero for a "considerable time".

German 10-year yields were 4 bps higher at 0.63 percent, having fallen as low as 0.57 percent earlier. (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alison Williams)