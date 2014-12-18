* Schaeuble says Greece on right track
* Investors calm over failed Greek vote
* Syriza's Tsipras says wants negotiated debt solution
LONDON, Dec 18 Greek bond yields fell on
Thursday after Germany said Athens was on the right track in
terms of reforms in what the market saw as a sign of support for
the struggling euro zone member which is in the heat of renewed
political turmoil.
Investors kept their cool after Greek lawmakers failed to
elect a new president in a first round of voting on Wednesday.
If two further ballots prove to be fruitless, snap elections
might have to be called.
"The market understood that yesterday was just a staging
post, and very few undecided MPs would vote 'yes' as their
potential leverage increases as you move toward Dec. 29," said
RBS rates strategist Michael Michaelides.
Yields then dropped in thin trade after German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Greece was in better shape than
most would have expected a few years ago and that Athens'
reforms were starting to bear fruit.
The comments cooled fears that early elections could lead to
a gloomy scenario in which a likely win by anti-bailout party
Syriza compromises the relationship between Athens and other
European capitals, potentially leading to Greece's euro exit.
"Schaeuble is making some friendly comments ... it suggests
that a lot of things are being done behind the scenes to try to
contain any potential damage from (a scenario in which Syriza
wins early elections)," one trader said.
Greek 10-year bond yields fell 30 basis points
to 8.625 percent.
In an interview with Reuters, Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras
also attempted to alleviate some of the concerns about him.
He said he would cancel the austerity policies agreed by the
government if elected but would negotiate debt relief with
international lenders without taking unilateral steps.
Tsipras also said he was not seeking to impose new losses on
private bondholders and that he was committed to keep Greece in
the euro zone.
The comments lifted Greece's top share index, while
bond yields remained around the day's lows.
While Syriza was still leading in opinion polls, its lead
has narrowed to 3.6 points, a polled showed on Wednesday. A Dec.
8-9 survey showed the leftist party held a 5 point lead over the
ruling conservatives.
"The headlines about the polls are very positive," said DZ
Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
Elsewhere, a Federal Reserve driven fall in yields was
reversed by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
The Fed struck a more cautious tone in its post-meeting
statement than many had expected, altering a pledge to keep
rates near zero for a "considerable time".
German 10-year yields were 4 bps higher at
0.63 percent, having fallen as low as 0.57 percent earlier.
