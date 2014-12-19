LONDON Dec 19 Spanish bond yields fell to new
record lows on Friday, with traders citing a Reuters report
saying ECB officials were considering ways to ensure weak
countries that stand to gain most from money printing bear more
of the risk and cost.
Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, have told
Reuters that the ECB could require central banks in countries
such as Greece or Portugal to set aside extra money or
provisions to cover potential losses from any bond-buying,
reflecting the riskiness of their bonds.
"In so far as it shows the very detail of QE is being
discussed...it should be read as positive," said Richard
McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
"It may be a watered-down form of QE but from a markets
perspective, we would rather have an imperfect QE now than
perfect QE much later."
Spanish 10-year yields fell to a new record
low of 1.72 percent. Other peripheral yields also fell, while
the euro edged towards a 28-month low against the dollar
and was last trading at $1.22575, down a quarter of a percent on
the day.
(Reporting by the London markets team; Writing by Marius
Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)