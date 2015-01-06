* Greek political problems fuel flight to quality assets
* Euro zone inflation outlook cements QE bets
* Falling oil prices stoke deflation concerns
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 6 Top-rated euro zone bond yields
plumbed record lows on Tuesday as anxiety over Greece's future
in the euro zone and concerns about the implications for global
growth of slumping oil prices drove demand for assets perceived
as safe.
Greek anti-austerity party Syriza, leading polls ahead of a
snap election on Jan. 25, has pledged to renegotiate the terms
of the country's 240 billion euro international bailout.
A report at the weekend said the German government believes
the euro zone could cope with a Greek exit, fuelling uncertainty
about the future of the single currency bloc.
This, added to growth worries as oil prices tumbled to
5-1/2-year lows, spurred investors into high-rated government
bonds, and the average of yields on German, U.S. and Japanese
10-year debt dropped below 1 percent for the first time.
Yields on German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone
borrowing costs, fell to an all-time low of 0.484 percent
while U.S. 10-year yields dipped below 2 percent
for the first time since mid-October.
French, Dutch, Austrian, Belgian and Finnish yields also hit
record lows. There was no trading in Greek assets on Tuesday due
to a public holiday.
"Until we see results from the (Greek) elections there will
be a lot of uncertainty ... and that will continue helping
demand for higher-quality assets," said Christian Lenk, a
strategist at DZ Bank.
"The other factor helping quality assets to gain more ground
is the ongoing decline in oil prices ... It's not clear what
this massive move really means. Is it merely because of a supply
glut or is it an indication of the world economy taking a dive
in 2015?"
QE OPTIONS
The rout in oil prices, which have fallen by more than half
since August, is driving fears about deflation in the euro zone.
Inflation in the currency bloc is predicted to turn negative
for the first time since 2009 when preliminary December data
come out on Wednesday after German inflation fell to just 0.1
percent, piling pressure on the European Central Bank to launch
more monetary stimulus.
Activity surveys showing the euro zone economy ended 2014
with its worst quarter for over a year fuelled speculation that
the ECB will soon begin fully-fledged money printing, a process
known as quantitative easing (QE).
Some analysts believe the ECB will announce QE at its Jan.
22 policy meeting though others reckon debate among policymakers
on its shape and form could result in a less radical scheme.
Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad said on Tuesday the ECB
is considering three possible options for QE.
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields also dipped on the day to
1.56 percent and 1.79 percent
respectively, with the prospect of ECB stimulus limiting fallout
from Greece.
"We stay long investment grade and long-dated bonds,
intruding Italy and Spain, on QE," RBS strategists said in a
note. "But we think assets and countries which require growth to
perform, like Greece and Portugal ... will continue to get
hurt."
