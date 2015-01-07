LONDON Jan 7 Euro zone bond yields hung near their lows on Wednesday, with the market's longer-term inflation expectations at their weakest levels on record ahead of data expected to show consumer prices fell in the currency bloc in December.

The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward , which shows where markets expect inflation forecasts for the beginning of 2025 to be at the start of 2020, traded as low as 1.58 percent.

This gauge is closely watched by the European Central Bank and has fallen more than 10 basis points this year alone amid sinking oil prices, adding to pressure on the ECB to unveil a large-scale bond-buying programme after it meets on Jan. 22.

Euro zone inflation, due at 1000 GMT, is expected at minus 0.1 percent, down from 0.3 percent in November. It would not be a complete surprise if the number was even lower after inflation data from Germany and elsewhere came in below expectations.

"Worries about medium or longer term inflation expectations continue to build," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh. "I think Mr. Draghi has a decent chance to build a consensus before that meeting."

Ten-year German Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, dipped 0.4 basis points to 0.456 percent.

Illustrating fears that the euro zone might succumb to a prolonged period of growth-crippling deflation, 30-year German yields traded 1.12 percent, 3 basis points below equivalent Japanese yields.

The last time long-term German yields traded lower than Japanese yields was at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in mid-2012.

ECB easing expectations shielded peripheral euro zone markets from the selling pressure in Greece, where worries about the country's future in the currency union have resurfaced ahead of elections on Jan. 25.

Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields inched down to 1.63 percent and 1.84 percent, respectively. Greek yields, however, rose sharply to close to 10 percent.

The worry is that if the far-left Syriza party wins the election there may be a stand-off between Berlin and Athens over the austerity measures agreed as part of bailout deals worth 240 billion euros.

Syriza insists it wants to keep Greece in the euro but has promised to end austerity and renegotiate its debts to the other euro zone members.

"Grexit" fears may stoke demand for top-rated assets including an auction of two-year German bonds on Wednesday despite yields of minus 10 basis points. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)