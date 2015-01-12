LONDON Jan 12 Spanish and Italian bond yields
slipped on Monday after a European Central Bank official said
the risk of deflation in the euro zone should not be
underestimated and urged the bank to buy government debt.
ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco made the comments
to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag as policymakers consider
buying sovereign debt, in so-called quantitative easing, to
prevent the euro zone slipping into a deflationary spiral.
Markets speculate the ECB could announce such a move as early as
at its policy meeting on Jan. 22.
"The comments emphasise that the ECB governors are seriously
considering policy action. The expectation is they could already
announce a bond buying programme next week," said Mathias van
der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC Securities.
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were down 2-3 basis
points at 1.72 percent and 1.87 percent
percent respectively.
Lower-rated bonds had a bit of a wobble last week, with
yields pulling away from record lows as debate on the scope and
form of ECB bond purchases raised concerns that it could fall
short of the unlimited money printing investors expect.
Sources close to the discussions told Reuters that the
scheme may see national central banks buy some of the bonds at
their own risk -- a nod to German concerns about bigger
economies shouldering more risk from the bloc's periphery.
Several options for a QE scheme are being discussed ahead of
the ECB's Jan. 22 policy meeting. But markets and many
economists believe anything short of an unlimited money-printing
programme will fail to revive the moribund euro zone economy.
Focus was also turning to the European Court of Justice's
preliminary opinion on Wednesday about the ECB's earlier bond
buying plan, which was never launched, after Germany's
Constitutional Court expressed deep reservations about it but
decided to pass it up to the ECJ.
If the ECJ'S adviser expresses reservations about the
Outright Monetary Transactions, it could have far-reaching
implications for the shape of QE.
Societe Generale analysts, however said a watered-down
programme could still see bondholders end up having the "best of
both worlds" with the ECB as a big buyer but a still weak
economy teetering on the brink of deflation holding out the
promise of more stimulus down the line.
"We'd still see higher-yielding euro zone government bonds
doing well in this configuration over the course of 2015. That
said, the immediate reaction just now risks disappointment,"
they said in note.
