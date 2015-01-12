* Dutch TV quotes Dutch PM as ruling out Greek exit

* Greek yields fall almost 60 bps

* Other lower-rated bond yields dip on QE bets (Recasts with moves in Greek bonds, analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 12 Greek bond yields dropped on Monday as euro zone officials played down the risks of the country leaving the currency bloc in the event of an election victory by the anti-austerity Syriza party.

Speaking to Dutch TV programme Buitenhof on Sunday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that it would be bizarre for Greece to stop all reforms now after four to five years of austerity and leave the euro zone.

"I don't want to speculate about a Grexit, or Greek exit, out of Europe, or the euro zone, or whether it would be damaging because I am assuming it will not happen," he said.

Late last week, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said questions of Greece exiting the euro or rescheduling its debt were not on the agenda.

Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras, whose party leads in opinion polls ahead of a snap Jan. 25 election, insists he wants to keep Greece in the euro.

However, he has promised to end austerity imposed by foreign creditors under the country's bailout deal if he wins power, and wants part of the 240 billion euros lent by the EU and IMF written off.

Greek 10-year bond yields fell 65 basis points to 9.53 percent, having spiked to 11 percent last week, their highest since mid-October. Yields on three-year bonds dropped below 12 percent, down nearly 160 bps on the day.

"The reason the Dutch prime minister gave is accurate. Greece has been through tough reforms which has put it on a more stable footing so it doesn't make much sense to stop all reform and leave the euro," said Ciaran O'Hagan, a strategist at Societe Generale.

"For the far left it's not in their best interests and it could be suicidal. So the market is getting back on its legs after the initial bout of fear."

QE BETS

Also on the euro zone's periphery, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were down 5 bps at 1.69 percent and 1.86 percent respectively after a European Central Bank official said the risk of deflation in the euro zone should not be underestimated and urged the bank to buy government debt.

ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco made the comments to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag as policymakers consider buying sovereign debt, in so-called quantitative easing (QE), to prevent the euro zone slipping into a deflationary spiral. Markets speculate the ECB could announce such a move as early as at its policy meeting on Jan. 22.

"The comments emphasise that the ECB governors are seriously considering policy action. The expectation is they could already announce a bond buying programme next week," said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC Securities.

Lower-rated bonds had a bit of a wobble last week, with yields pulling away from record lows as debate on the scope and form of ECB bond purchases raised concerns that it could fall short of the unlimited money printing investors expect.

Sources close to the discussions told Reuters that the scheme may see national central banks buy some of the bonds at their own risk -- a nod to German concerns about bigger economies shouldering more risk from the bloc's periphery.

Several options for a QE scheme are being discussed ahead of the ECB's Jan. 22 policy meeting. But markets and many economists believe anything short of an unlimited money-printing programme will fail to revive the moribund euro zone economy.

Focus was also turning to the European Court of Justice's preliminary opinion on Wednesday about the ECB's earlier bond buying plan, which was never launched, after Germany's Constitutional Court expressed deep reservations about it but decided to pass it up to the ECJ.

If the ECJ'S adviser expresses reservations about the Outright Monetary Transactions, it could have far-reaching implications for the shape of QE.

Societe Generale analysts, however said a watered-down programme could still see bondholders end up having the "best of both worlds" with the ECB as a big buyer but a still weak economy teetering on the brink of deflation holding out the promise of more stimulus down the line. (Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing by Susan Fenton)