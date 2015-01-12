* Dutch TV says he does not believe Greece will quit euro zone

* Other lower-rated bond yields dip on QE expectations

* Traders say QE is a given, maybe next week - Poll

* Portugal set to sell new 10- and 30-year debt (Updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 12 Greek bond yields dropped on Monday as euro zone officials played down the likelihood of Greece leaving the currency bloc in the event of an election victory by the anti-austerity Syriza party.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Dutch television on Sunday that it would be bizarre for Greece to stop all reforms after four to five years of austerity and leave the euro zone.

"I don't want to speculate about a Grexit, or Greek exit, out of Europe, or the euro zone, or whether it would be damaging - because I am assuming it will not happen," he said.

Last week, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said questions of Greece exiting the euro or rescheduling its debt were not on the agenda.

Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras, whose party leads in opinion polls ahead of the snap election Jan. 25, insists he wants to keep Greece in the euro.

However, he has promised to end the austerity measures imposed by foreign creditors as a condition of bailing Greece out if he wins power, and wants part of the 240 billion euros lent by the EU and IMF written off.

Greek 10-year bond yields fell 62 basis points to 9.55 percent, having spiked to 11 percent last week, their highest since mid-October. Yields on three-year bonds dropped below 12 percent, down nearly 160 bps on the day.

"The reason the Dutch prime minister gave is accurate. Greece has been through tough reforms, which has put it on a more stable footing, so it doesn't make much sense to stop all reform and leave the euro," said Ciaran O'Hagan, a strategist at Societe Generale.

"For the far left, it's not in their best interests and it could be suicidal. So the market is getting back on its legs after the initial bout of fear."

QE BETS

Also on the euro zone's periphery, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were down 10 bps at 1.63 percent and 1.80 percent respectively after a European Central Bank official said the risk of deflation in the euro zone should not be underestimated and urged the bank to buy government debt.

A further 5 percent slide in oil prices on Monday highlighted the difficulties the ECB faces in halting a deflationary spiral across the bloc.

Traders polled by Reuters said some form of QE was now a given, with an announcement likely to come as early as the next ECB policy meeting on Jan. 22.

The fall in yields to historic lows has provided fertile ground for governments to issue long-dated debt, easing any future funding pressures. Portugal has started gathering investor interest for the sale of new 10- and 30-year bonds expected to be priced on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam and John Geddie in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)