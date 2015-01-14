(Updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Jan 14 Bond yields in six euro zone
countries hit new lows on Wednesday after an opinion from an
adviser to Europe's top court on an unused ECB debt buying
programme eased concerns about legal obstacles to future central
bank purchases.
Pedro Cruz Villalon, advocate general at the European Court
of Justice, said the European Central Bank was entitled to buy
bonds, on condition that it was not directly involved in an
assistance programme for beneficiary countries.
He said the Outright Monetary Transaction programme (OMT),
which the ECB launched at the height of the euro zone debt
crisis in 2012 but never activated, was necessary and
proportionate because the ECB did not take on a risk that would
make it vulnerable to insolvency.
The opinion, which was preliminary and non-binding, eased
concerns that the ECB would not be able to embark on large scale
bond-buying, known as quantitative easing (QE), to pump money
into the bloc's stagnant economy and boost inflation.
It also advised against giving the ECB preferential
treatment by placing it the first in line for debt repayment,
which was one concern in the market.
"The most important thing is that the OMT and bond buying is
in line with the EU's treaty," said Cyril Regnat, fixed income
strategist at Natixis.
German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro
zone borrowing costs, hit a record low of 0.424, with French,
Dutch, Belgian, Austrian and Finnish 10-year yields also
plumbing all-time lows between 0.46-0.66 percent.
Their Spanish and Italian
counterparts reversed an earlier rise caused by nervousness
before the opinion was given.
Traders polled by Reuters on Monday said QE was a given and
might be announced at next week's ECB meeting.
"Beyond cementing what has been a key pillar of the ECB's
crisis response toolkit, today's opinion should also go some way
in assuaging separate concerns around the legality of a
broad-based QE programme, which we continue to expect will be
announced at the 22 January meeting," RBC strategists added.
DETERMINED ECB
In an advance release of an interview with German newspaper
Die Zeit, ECB President Mario Draghi said a loose monetary
policy was needed to achieve price stability and the governing
council was determined to deliver it.
Sharp falls in oil and copper prices further stoked fears
that the euro zone might face a prolonged period of deflation.
The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward
, one of the most closely watched measure of the
market's longer-term inflation expectations, traded at 1.49
percent, well below the ECB's inflation target of close to 2
percent. The measure shows what the market expects 2025
inflation forecasts to be in 2020.
"The more we have evidence of deflation risk, the more the
prospect of QE becomes evident for the market," BNP Paribas rate
strategist Patrick Jacq said.
