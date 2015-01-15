* Italy joins Portugal in issuing new 30-year debt this week
* ECB expectations spurs investor demand for long-term debt
* Spain to sell short- to medium-term bonds
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 15 Italian bond yields hovered near
record lows on Thursday as Rome prepared to sell new 30-year
bonds, taking advantage of investor demand for higher returns
spurred by the prospect of stimiulus measures from the European
Central Bank.
Expectations the ECB will announce next Thursday a programme
of quantitative easing - buying government bonds - have driven
borrowing costs in the euro zone to historic lows. That has led
countries to issue long-dated debt and ease funding pressure for
the years ahead, especially countries on the region's periphery.
Those expectations were strengthened on Wednesday by an
opinion from an adviser to Europe's top court on an earlier,
unused ECB scheme to buy debt. The adviser found no legal
obstacles to that scheme, easing concern about legal challenges
to QE.
Italy's long-term bond, expected later in the day via a
syndicate of banks, follows Portugal's successful issue on
Tuesday of its first 30-year bond since 2006 and only its second
ever.
Italian 10-year yields were 2 basis points lower at 1.72
percent, just above a record-low 1.71 percent
reached on Wednesday. The yield on the old 30-year bond was 1.5
bps lower at 3.186 percent.
"The market remains very well bid as we prepare for a QE
announcement," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at
Rabobank. "From that perspective and given that the curve has
flattened, this creates opportunities for governments to issue
at the longer end of the curve because that has become in
relative terms cheaper."
Spanish 10-year yields were a touch lower, too, at 1.55
percent, not far from a low of 1.43 percent reached on Jan. 2.
Madrid will auction up to 5 billion euros of two-, five- and
seven-year bonds on Thursday, as it ramps up its 2015 funding
programme.
"The 2020 and 2022 Spanish bonds offer very limited relative
value. That said, expectations of QE by the ECB still support
risk in euro zone government bonds, which should help demand at
the auction," Societe Generale strategists said in a note.