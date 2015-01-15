* Belgian, French debt were seen main beneficiaries of SNB
buying
* German yields hit record low as ECB QE seen offsetting SNB
move
* Italy prepares to sell 30-year bond to tap yield hunt
(Recasts with bond market moves after SNB scraps franc ceiling)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 15 French and Belgian bonds
underperformed their euro zone peers on Thursday after the Swiss
National Bank unexpectedly dropped its limit on the franc's
exchange rate against the euro, meaning it will buy less
euro-denominated debt.
Yields on Swiss bonds out to seven years' maturity dropped
further into negative territory as the SNB also said it would
charge banks for franc deposits for the first time since the
1970s.
French and Belgian bonds were considered the main targets
for SNB investments in the euro zone as it intervened in the
currency market to defend the cap and fend off deflation.
Their 10-year yields rose 3 basis points to 0.68 percent and
0.65 percent, respectively, bucking a fall in benchmark German
Bunds to a record low of 0.402 percent. Analysts ruled out a
selloff, saying the SNB move would be offset by the prospect of
European Central Bank bond purchases - quantitative easing -
that may come as soon as next week.
"The SNB was one of the big buyers (of euro zone bonds) ...
But this will be more than counterbalanced by upcoming QE by the
ECB," said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank.
BOND SALES
Belgian 10-year yield premiums over Bunds rose to 22 bps,
off a seven-year low of 18 bps. The French yield gap over Bunds
bounced off a five-year low of 22 bps.
Nordea strategists said the SNB move provided a trigger for
investors to book profits in those markets after their
out-performance Bunds.
"The upcoming ECB bond purchases, the issuance outlook and
even the latest moves by the Swiss National Bank support the
case for wider semi-core spreads," they said in a note.
"There are clear country-by-country differences, while
peripheral spreads do not look as vulnerable to an upward
correction compared to semi-core spreads."
German 10-year yields reversed an earlier rise to hit new
lows, reflecting investor indecision about the SNB impact as
there have been doubts over the amount of Bunds the SNB would
buy and the impact it would have on Europe's most liquid market.
Others said the SNB had also held out the possibility that
it would still intervene in the currency market to defend the
exchange rate, tempering the selloff in top-rated euro zone
bonds.
On the euro zone's periphery, Italian bond yields hovered
near record lows on Thursday as Rome prepared to sell new
30-year bonds, taking advantage of investor demand for higher
returns spurred by the prospect of fresh ECB stimulus measures.
Expectations of ECB QE have driven borrowing costs in the
euro zone to historic lows. That has led countries to issue
long-dated debt and ease funding pressure for the years ahead,
especially countries on the region's periphery.
Italy's long-term bond, expected later in the day via a
syndicate of banks, follows Portugal's successful issue on
Tuesday of its first 30-year bond since 2006 and only its second
ever.
Italian 10-year yields were 2 basis points lower at 1.72
percent, just above a record-low 1.71 percent
reached on Wednesday. The yield on the old 30-year bond was 1.5
bps lower at 3.186 percent.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia)