* Belgian, French debt seen as main beneficiaries of SNB
buying
* German yields hit record low, Swiss switches predicted
* 70 percent chance of ECB QE next week - Poll
* Italy launches new 30-year bond to tap yield hunt
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 15 French and Belgian bonds
underperformed their euro zone peers on Thursday after the Swiss
National Bank unexpectedly dropped its limit on the franc's
exchange rate against the euro, meaning it will buy less
euro-denominated debt.
Yields on Swiss bonds out to seven years' maturity dropped
further into negative territory as the SNB also said it would
charge banks for franc deposits for the first time since the
1970s.
French and Belgian bonds were considered the main targets
for SNB investments in the euro zone as it intervened in the
currency market to defend the cap and fend off deflation.
Their 10-year yields rose 2 basis points to 0.67 percent and
0.64 percent, respectively, bucking a fall in benchmark German
Bunds to a record low of 0.402 percent. Analysts ruled out a
more pronounced selloff, saying the SNB move would be offset by
the prospect of European Central Bank bond purchases -
quantitative easing - that may come as soon as next week.
A Reuters poll of economists on Thursday showed there was a
90 percent chance the ECB conducts QE, and a 70 percent chance
it is delivered this month.
"The SNB was one of the big buyers (of euro zone bonds) ...
But this will be more than counterbalanced by upcoming QE by the
ECB," said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank.
Belgian 10-year yield premiums over Bunds rose to over 20
bps, off a seven-year low of 18 bps. The French yield gap over
Bunds bounced off a five-year low of 22 bps.
Nordea strategists said the SNB move provided a trigger for
investors to book profits in those markets after recent gains
against benchmark German Bunds.
"The upcoming ECB bond purchases, the issuance outlook and
even the latest moves by the Swiss National Bank support the
case for wider semi-core spreads," they said in a note.
NEW BUYERS
German 10-year yields reversed an earlier rise
to hit new lows, with some strategists predicting further falls
as investors, frustrated by negligible yields on Swiss bonds,
start to swap into other top-rated debt.
"Given the strong risk-aversion bias of Swiss investors...we
would find...the world's AAA universe (bunds, gilts, treasuries)
as the most likely destination of potential Swiss outflows,"
said Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos.
On the euro zone's periphery, Italian bond yields hovered
near record lows as Rome launched new 30-year bonds, taking
advantage of investor demand for higher returns spurred by the
prospect of fresh ECB stimulus measures.
Expectations of ECB QE have driven borrowing costs in the
euro zone to historic lows, leading some peripheral countries to
issue long-dated debt. Italy's sale follows Portugal's first
issue of a 30-year bond since 2006 on Tuesday.
Italian 10-year yields were a fraction lower on the day at
1.74 percent, just above a record-low 1.71 percent
reached on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Dominic
Evans)