By John Geddie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 16 German bond yields hit record
lows on Friday while fears about Greece's banks sent that
country's borrowing costs spiralling - signs of the fallout from
the Swiss National Bank's shock decision to scrap its currency
cap.
A surge in the Swiss franc after the SNB abandoned its 1.20
euro limit on Thursday saw investors flee equities and other
risky assets, parking money instead in assets perceived as safe.
Triple-A rated German debt was again the major beneficiary
with 10-year yields falling below 0.40 percent as Swiss
equivalents went negative for the first time.
Other core euro zone bonds, U.S. Treasuries and Gilts also
made sizable gains before upbeat U.S. consumer sentiment data
tempered the moves.
Most lower-rated euro zone bonds managed to weather the
storm as bets firmed that the European Central Bank would ease
monetary conditions via quantitative easing next week.
But Greek yields shot higher after two Greek banks applied
for emergency funding, with executives saying the requests were
precautionary and related partly to their exposure to Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages.
"The SNB's shock decision ... has triggered a wave of
repricings," said Commerzbank analyst Markus Koch, adding that
the uncertainty should remain positive for Bunds.
As Switzerland became the first developed economy to see
10-year borrowing costs fall below zero, market watchers said
investors had started to swap their Swiss holdings for
higher-yielding alternatives.
Yields on 10-year Dutch, Finnish and Austrian bonds declined
to new record lows on Friday, as did Belgium and French
equivalents after a brief sell-off on Thursday.
Market experts said the SNB has tended to buy "semi-core"
French and Belgium bonds as part of an initiative to protect its
currency cap, raising speculation that its demand for this debt
would now waver.
Elsewhere, Greek 10-year yields shot up more than 50 bps to
9.69 percent with three-year yields spiking to nearly 12 percent
after Eurobank and Alpha Bank applied for emergency liquidity
assistance from the Greece's central bank. Both had to make use
of the funds.
Greek banks' exposure to Swiss-franc denominated loans,
mostly mortgages, ranges from 2 to 4 percent of their gross
loans. Eurobank has a higher exposure of about 11 percent, or
5.7 billion euros, according to Euroxx Securities.
QE COMING
In the periphery, Italian 10-year yields hit a
new record low of 1.65 percent, while Spanish equivalents
fell to 1.505 percent.
The view among traders was that the SNB abandoned its
currency cap because it could not hold out against the tide of
money coming its way from the ECB stimulus.
A Reuters poll of economists on Thursday showed there was a
90 percent chance the ECB conducts QE, and a 70 percent chance
it is delivered this month.
Benoit Coeure, one of the ECB's top policymakers, said on
Friday the aim of QE could be to anchor long-term financing
conditions and restore confidence in the bloc's inflation
target.
