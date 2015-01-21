* 10-year yields up over 7 bps on day
* ECB's Nowotny and Germany's Merkel cool ECB hype
* ECB mulling 50 bn euro a month purchases -sources
* Most other yields rise as investors book profits
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 21 German bond yields saw their
biggest daily rise in over a year on Wednesday -- a sign
investors believe that any ECB easing measures announced when
the bank meets on Thursday may fall short of their high
expectations.
The move started in early trading after comments from ECB
policymaker Ewald Nowotny and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
stressing the limits of any action, and accelerated after news
reports gave details of a much-anticipated bond-buying scheme.
"A lot of it is profit taking ahead of the meeting. There is
still so much uncertainty in terms of the size and the mechanics
of quantitative easing," Morgan Stanley strategist Anthony
O'Brien said.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, were up 7
basis points at around 0.47 percent as markets closed, the
biggest one day increase since Dec. 27, 2013.
The country also drew poor demand for a sale of new
zero-coupon five-year bonds.
All other euro zone bond yields were higher on the day,
apart from those of Greece which fell after the head of the
country's Socialist PASOK party opened the door to a political
compromise ahead of elections on Sunday.
LAST MINUTE JITTERS
With less than 24 hours to go before the ECB's first policy
meeting of 2015, analysts said the rise in yields showed the
market was tempering very optimistic expectations about the
scale of stimulus the bank was set to deliver.
Money market traders polled by Reuters put the probability
that QE will be announced at a median 90 percent, expecting a
600 billion euro programme.
But ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny urged markets
and policymakers not to focus too much on the outcome of
Thursday's meeting.
Merkel later added that it was important for the central
bank to avoid sending any signals that could undermine the need
for structural reforms.
These comments started to prompt investors to book profits,
with German 10-year yields pushing further away from record lows
of 0.38 percent hit on Tuesday.
News then broke that the ECB's Executive Board has proposed
a programme that would see the ECB buy 50 billion euros ($58
billion) in bonds per month starting in March.
Reuters could not confirm reports from other media about the
duration of the proposed programme. The Wall Street Journal said
it would last at least one year. News agency Bloomberg said the
purchases would run to the end of 2016.
While such a programme could see the ECB buy 600 billion
euros of bonds in a year and over 1 trillion euros if the scheme
lasts for two years, the market reaction suggested this was not
enough, with German yields touching a day's high of 0.474
percent just before markets closed.
"It's a perfect day for rumours. At the moment nobody wants
to buy any news. There's only sellers ..." Patrick Jacq, euro
zone rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
