(Updates prices, adds comments, details)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Jan 23 Borrowing rates for euro zone countries hit new record lows on Friday after the European Central Bank unveiled a bond buying programme that exceeded the market's expectations in scope and size.

To boost the ailing euro zone economy and prevent deflation from setting in, the ECB said it will buy 60 billion euros of assets a month from March, focusing mainly on sovereign bonds.

The 18-month programme could be extended, meaning it comfortably surpasses expectations for 500-700 billion euros of stimulus. The ECB will also bear 20 percent of the risk of holding the debt, with the rest taken by the national central banks, surprising some investors who did not expect any mutualisation of risk in the euro zone.

The ECB's shopping list will also include bonds with maturities of up to 30 years - longer than many in the market had expected.

"The ECB had the courage to launch quite a bold asset purchase programme," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea.

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell to new record lows of 1.30 percent, while Italian bond yields hit new troughs at 1.461 percent.

German 10-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, hit new lows as well at 0.368 percent, but the gap between the yields on top-rated debt and lower-rated bonds narrowed sharply to some of the tightest levels since the early years of the currency union.

Even German 30-year yields fell below 1 percent for the first time, while two-year yields traded as low as minus 0.18 percent.

Greek yields fell as well, but remained elevated around 9 percent as uncertainty remained high before this weekend's elections.

The ECB's purchases will only include junk-rated bonds if the issuer is in an international financial assistance programme. The vote is likely to be won by the far-left Syriza party, which promised to tear up the bailout programme, end austerity and renegotiate the debt owed to the European Union.

Also limiting the QE impact on Greece is the limit the ECB imposed on purchases, which is 33 percent of a country's bond issuance. The ECB already holds a large amount of Greek bonds, so it will not be able to buy new ones until June when some of them expire - and even then only if Athens is in a new bailout programme.

But the quantitative easing programme will leave investors scrambling for returns on their money, and if Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras can reach a compromise with Berlin and Brussels, high-yielding Greek bonds are bound to rally.

"Negotiations between a Tsipras-led government and the Troika should turn out very difficult," said Christoph Rieger, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"However, all parties involved are interested in the negotiations being successful. In the end, there will be a third aid package and further debt relief. A Grexit or a second debt restructuring with private creditors remains very unlikely." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Hugh Lawson)