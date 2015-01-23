* Investors snap up bonds based on ECB QE shopping list
* Inflation expectations give QE initial thumbs-up
* Greek yields join downward trend before elections
(Updates prices, adds detail)
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 23 Borrowing rates for euro zone
countries collapsed to new record lows on Friday as investors
snapped up government bonds based on the European Central Bank's
quantitative easing shopping list.
To boost the ailing euro zone economy and prevent deflation
from setting in, the ECB said it will buy 60 billion euros of
assets a month from March, focusing mainly on sovereign bonds.
The 18-month quantitative easing programme is already
surpassing initial expectations for 500-700 billion euros of
stimulus and could even be extended. The ECB will also bear 20
percent of the risk of holding the debt, with the rest taken by
the national central banks, surprising some investors who did
not expect any mutualisation of risk in the euro zone.
Bond purchases will cover maturities of up to 30 years --
longer than many in the market had expected.
"The new programme is massive, and we are optimistic about
its potential impact," said Jon Jonsson, senior portfolio
manager in the global fixed income team at Neuberger Berman.
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell to new record
lows of 1.25 percent, while Italian yields hit
1.41 percent. Both fell more than 10 basis points on the day.
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, hit new lows as well at
0.305 percent, but the gap between the yields on top-rated debt
and lower-rated bonds narrowed sharply to some of the tightest
levels since the early years of the currency union.
Even German 30-year yields fell below 1
percent for the first time, while two-year yields
traded as low as minus 0.18 percent. Italian and Spanish 30-year
yields were 25 bps lower at 2.54 percent and 2.31 percent.
"The inclusion of the very long end in the eligibility pool
should benefit the periphery in particular over the medium
term," said Orlando Green, rate strategist at Credit Agricole.
REAL IMPACT
In a sign of what investors believe the impact of QE will be
on the real economy, market-implied inflation expectations rose
sharply. But they still suggested price growth would remain
below the ECB's target in the coming decade.
"The ECB's QE package has met the market's crucial test of
'whatever it takes' but the question that remains now is will it
be enough to reflate real economies," said Lena Komileva of G+
Economics.
Greek bonds were swept up in the rally, driving 10-year
yields down 34 bps to 8.78 percent as investors
heaved a sigh of relief that Greece had not been excluded from
the QE scheme, offsetting any caution ahead of snap elections.
The ECB's purchases will, however, only include junk-rated
bonds if the issuer is in an international financial assistance
programme. The Greek vote is likely to be won by the far-left
Syriza party, which promised to tear up the bailout programme,
end austerity and renegotiate the debt owed to the European
Union.
But QE will leave investors scrambling for returns on their
money, and if Syriza can reach a compromise with Berlin and
Brussels, high-yielding Greek bonds are bound to rally further.
"All parties involved are interested in the negotiations
being successful," said Christoph Rieger, rate strategist at
Commerzbank. "In the end, there will be a third aid package and
further debt relief. A Grexit or a second debt restructuring
with private creditors remains very unlikely."
