* Leftwing Syriza pledges to reverse austerity measures
after win
* Other lower-rated euro zone bond yields head back to
record lows
(Updates with moves in Greek bonds, new analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 26 Faith in the European Central
Bank's QE scheme tempered a sell-off in Greek bonds on Monday,
with yields rising modestly after left-wing, anti-austerity
Syriza swept to victory in an election.
Other lower-rated euro zone bond yields slipped back towards
record lows, cushioned by the ECB's decision last week to launch
a roughly 1 trillion euro quantitative easing programme.
Syriza has said it will restructure Greece's massive debts
and leader Alexis Tsipras promised Greeks after Sunday's poll
that five years of "humiliation and suffering" imposed under its
240 million euro bailout were over.
His choice of the right-wing Independent Greeks, which also
oppose the bailout terms, as a coalition partner, unsettled some
investors, as it suggests a tough stance in talks with European
Union and International Monetary Fund lenders.
Greek 10-year yields GR10-YT=TWEB rose 30 basis points to
9.07 percent, with shorter-dated yields spiking more than a
percentage point to 11.53 percent. That kept the yield curve
sharply inverted, a sign investors are worried
they may not get all their money back.
"A Syriza victory was expected but an anti-austerity
coalition partner was not," RBS analysts said in a note.
"The Greek curve is quite inverted so already the market has
got a lot (of risk) priced in," said Michael Michaelides, an
interest rate strategist at the bank.
ECB, IMF WARNINGS
Greece's lenders were quick to warn Syriza against ditching
its bailout commitments. IMF chief Christine Lagarde said Greece
must respect euro zone rules while the ECB's Benoit Coeure said
it must pay its debts.
The ECB's sovereign bond purchases will only include
junk-rated debt if the issuer is in an international financial
assistance programme, putting Greece at risk of exclusion if
Syriza tears up the country's agreement with its lenders.
The ECB's cash helped support other indebted euro zone
country's bonds, with Portuguese 10-year yields
falling 12 bps to a new all-time low of 2.112 percent and
Spanish and Italian yields just off historic troughs.
German 10-year yields, which set the standard for euro zone
borrowing costs, hit record lows before rebounding.
The prospect of QE has given fresh legs to a 2-1/2-year bond
rally that has dramatically shrunk euro zone borrowing costs.
"The positive implications of the ECB announcement on QE has
provided a cushion and is likely to remain the dominant market
force," said Maria Paola Toschi, global market strategist at
J.P. Morgan Asset Manageement.
"That said, the sooner the new Greek coalition government is
established and negotiations with the Troika can begin, the
better for Greece, Europe and the markets."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)