LONDON Jan 27 Low-rated euro zone bond yields
edged higher on Tuesday as investors waited anxiously to see
whether Greece's new anti-bailout government would clash with
their European Union partners.
Europe is willing to give Athens more time to pay its debt,
euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday, but will not yield
to demands for debt forgiveness demanded by the new Syriza-led
coalition.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday
Greeks were not suffering because of decisions made in Brussels
or Berlin but due to decades of failings by their country's
elite.
At the start of the second trading day since Sunday's vote,
Greek three-year yields shot up 120 basis points to more than 13
percent, while 10-year yields rose 30 bps to 9.52 percent.
"Now it's a case of wait-and-see," said Jamie Searle, a
strategist at Citi. "We know there are complex negotiations to
come between the new Greek government and troika and they will
take a while to play out."
Syriza's triumph in Greece has sent political shockwaves
across the bloc. It is forcing mainstream leftists who signed up
to policies of fiscal discipline during the euro zone debt
crisis to reconsider their position.
The result may boost parties such as Spain's new far-left
Podemos, born out of anti-capitalist street protests by the
young unemployed and now leading both mainstream parties in
opinion polls.
Ten-year yields in the debt of Portugal, Italy and Spain
edged away from record lows, up around 3 bps at 2.17, 1.51 and
1.39 percent respectively.
But the sell-off was cushioned by the prospect of the
European Central Bank's new bond-buying scheme due to begin in
March.
Surprised by the inclusion of ultra-long debt in the ECB's
quantitative easing (QE) programme, investors have focused a lot
of interest in 30-year maturities.
The gap between 10- and 30-year bonds in countries such as
Italy and Spain narrowed further on Tuesday.
The Netherlands is also set to tap a bond maturing in 2047
by 1-2 billion euros on Tuesday, debt that some think may fall
outside the ECB's 2- to 30-year buying bucket.
"I think it is out of scope for the QE programme as has been
defined and it may get left behind in the QE rally," said Peter
Chatwell, senior rates strategist at Mizuho.
"I would like to see good demand as it would indicate good
market functioning, but I think we will see soft demand, mainly
driven by short-covering."
