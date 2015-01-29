LONDON Jan 29 German bond yields fell on
Thursday as worries over Greece's new anti-bailout government
buoyed demand for top-rated assets from investors who were also
starting to think the U.S. Federal Reserve could hold back any
interest rate rise.
Athens looked to set to endure a fourth day of market
jitters since Sunday's election with its newly-instated
government at loggerheads with international creditors as it
begins to roll back austerity measures.
Strained relationships in the euro area will likely be one
of the international concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve said
could influence future rate decisions at Wednesday's policy
statement.
Its nod to these "developments", during a statement that
otherwise praised the solid pace of recovery in the world's
largest economy, prompted some to push back expectations for the
Fed's first rate hike since 2006 until the autumn.
"Overall the message could be regarded as marginally dovish,
seemingly cooling enthusiasm for a June hike," said RBS in a
note.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped in the wake of the meeting, with
30-year yields touching record lows.
When European markets opened, the euro zone benchmark German
bonds followed suit, with 10-year and 30-year yields falling 2
bps to 0.34 percent and 0.96 percent, respectively.
But lower-rated bonds stuttered, with Portugal, Italy and
Spain's 10-year yields up between 1-2 bps at 2.40, 1.62 and 1.46
percent, respectively.
While demand for these bonds remains supported by the ECB's
pledge to start buying sovereign bonds from March, they have
given up around 75 percent of the rally that followed the
announcement of that scheme last week.
Greece, which investors fear could be on course for another
default, has inspired this reversal of risk sentiment. Greek
10-year yields hit a 1-1/2-year high of 11.07 percent, up 26 bps
on the day. The three-year equivalents were even higher at
levels not seen since the 2012 debt restructuring.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' vow to stick to
anti-austerity pledges has led to fears he will scrap the
country's bailout deal and renegotiate Greece's massive debts
despite warnings from its main lenders, the European Union and
International Monetary Fund.
ECB board member Benoit Coeure, who has already said the
bank would not take part in any debt cut for Greece, said on
Thursday that it must continue to abide by the rules of the
game.
Tsipras has also unsettled European partners by criticising
an EU statement that warned Moscow it faced new sanctions over
its role in Ukraine.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)