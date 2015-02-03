BRIEF-Bank of Canada 25-day T-bill auction yields average 0.502 pct
May 11 Bank of Canada 25-day T-bill auction yields average 0.502 percent.
LONDON Feb 3 Germany's 10-year government bond yields fell below Japan's for the first time on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed.
German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - opened flat at 0.31 percent, while Japan's rose 7 basis points to a six-week high of 0.36 percent after a tumultuous Asian trading session.
WASHINGTON, May 11 The International Monetary Fund's discussions on Greece's debt are ongoing and no deal has been reached, IMF spokesman William Murray said on Thursday.