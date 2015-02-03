* Finance Minister proposes debt swap, growth-linked bonds
* 10-year bond yields on track for biggest fall since 2012
* Greek bank stocks buoy Athens' shares
* ECB, IMF may exit troika - Handelsblatt
(Adds comment)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 3 Greek bond yields plunged and
stocks rallied on Tuesday as the new government in Athens
appeared to soften its stance on a debt writedown with proposals
for a new debt swap.
Meeting investors in London on Monday, Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis proposed ending a standoff with creditors by
swapping the debt for growth-linked bonds, and reassured private
investors that they would not face losses.
While Varoufakis later said he had been misinterpreted, he
was widely reported in Greek media to be backing down from the
anti-austerity government's pledge for a debt haircut.
"Up to this point, there clearly has been a very robust
demand from Greece that there will be an official sector
haircut. Weakening those demands is an important step towards
finding a compromise," said Mark Dowding, a senior portfolio
manager at BlueBay.
Yields on 10-year bonds fell over 100 bps to 10.38 percent,
on track for their biggest fall since 2012, while yields on debt
in Portugal, Italy and Spain fell between 5-10 basis points.
Athens' benchmark stock index gained nearly 9
percent, buoying other European shares.
Even the news that three of Greece's four major banks had
started to tap emergency funding from the central bank did
little to dampen investor spirits, with the country's bank index
up around 18 percent.
There were also signs on Tuesday of possible reciprocal
concessions from Greece's international lenders.
German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday that the
European Central Bank and the IMF may leave the "troika" of
lenders that governs Greece's bailout.
"The level of noise is actually coming down a bit and a bit
more compromise being shown on both sides," said Michael
Krautzberger, head of European fixed income at BlackRock.
Greece's short-dated yields, which shot up during the latest
political upheaval, came crashing back down on Tuesday.
Three-year bond yields fell over 200 bps to 17.83 percent, while
five-year yields were down over 150 bps at just below 14
percent.
But not all investors are confident that the conciliatory
tone coming from Athens will be enough to convince the broader
institutional investor community to restore Greek sovereign debt
to their portfolios.
"We want to see a situation where the Greeks strongly affirm
their motivation and commitment to remaining in the euro zone
... then we know the European Central Bank will support them,"
said Olivier de Larouziere, head of rates at Natixis Global
Asset Management.
