* Finance minister proposes debt swap, growth-linked bonds
* Ten-year bond yields on track for biggest fall since 2012
* Greek bank stocks buoy Athens shares
* Germany seeks meeting with Greek finance minister
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 3 Greek shares surged and bond
yields tumbled on Tuesday as the new government in Athens
appeared to soften its stance on a debt writedown with proposals
for a new debt swap.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who met investors in
London on Monday, proposed ending a standoff with creditors by
swapping the debt for growth-linked bonds, and told private
investors they would not face losses.
While Varoufakis later said he had been misinterpreted, he
was widely reported in Greek media to be backing down from the
anti-austerity government's plan to press for a debt haircut.
"Up to this point, there clearly has been a very robust
demand from Greece that there will be an official sector
haircut. Weakening those demands is an important step towards
finding a compromise," said Mark Dowding, a senior portfolio
manager at BlueBay.
Yields on 10-year bonds fell more than 160 bps to 9.77
percent, on track for their biggest one-day fall since 2012,
while yields on equivalent debt in Portugal, Italy and Spain
fell between 5 and 10 basis points.
Athens's benchmark stock index gained more than 11
percent, buoying other European share markets.
Even news that three of Greece's four major banks had
started to tap emergency funding from the central bank did not
visibly dampen investor spirits, with the country's bank index
up around 18 percent.
"When they (the Greek government) came into office, they
realised the banks are not in a particularly good situation, the
public finances are not in a strong situation - they cannot go
on further without support from the ECB or taxpayers," said
Jakob Christensen, senior economist at distressed debt brokerage
Exotix.
There were also signs of possible reciprocal concessions
from Greece's international lenders.
German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday that the
European Central Bank and the IMF may leave the "troika" of
lenders that governs Greece's bailout.
Berlin is seeking to arrange a time for Varoufakis to meet
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, as he continues his
tour of Europe.
"The level of noise is actually coming down a bit and a bit
more compromise being shown on both sides," said Michael
Krautzberger, head of European fixed income at BlackRock.
Greece's short-dated yields, which shot up during the latest
political upheaval, came crashing back down on Tuesday.
Three-year bond yields fell over 300 bps to 16.77 percent, while
five-year yields were down 240 bps at 13.16 percent.
But not all investors are confident that the conciliatory
tone coming from Athens will be enough to convince the broader
institutional investor community to restore Greek sovereign debt
to their portfolios.
"We want to see a situation where the Greeks strongly affirm
their motivation and commitment to remaining in the euro zone
... Then we know the European Central Bank will support them,"
said Olivier de Larouziere, head of rates at Natixis Global
Asset Management.
(Additonal reporting by Marius Zaharia, Sinead Cruise and
Carolyn Cohn; Editing by John Stonestreet and Tom Heneghan)