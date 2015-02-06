(Recasts with moves in broader market ahead of U.S. jobs data)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Feb 6 Yields on most euro zone bonds
fell on Friday as the market's focus shifted from Greek tensions
with its EU lenders to U.S. jobs data that investors hope will
provide clues as to when the Federal Reserve might hike interest
rates.
Greek bonds continued to underperform the rest of the market
though the selloff in the country's assets was modest after the
European Central Bank let the country's central bank offer its
banks enough emergency funds to stem a major outflow.
The U.S. January payrolls report is widely forecast to show
the world's biggest economy created fewer jobs in January than
in December with the jobless rate expected to remain at a
6-1/2-year low of 5.6 percent.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing
costs, were 2 basis points down at 0.34 percent.
Other top-rated euro zone bond yields were 1-2 bps lower.
"It's the payrolls that are dominating today and the market
seems to be positioning for a somewhat weaker payroll report
which could mean a delay in Fed policy expectations," said Piet
Lammens, a strategist at KBC Securities.
"We're positioned more on the other side as we expect it to
confirm our view of a gradual and timely increase in payrolls
which could reinforce suggestions by the Fed that they want to
normalise rate policy in mid-2015."
On the euro zone's periphery, Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields were a touch lower at 1.55 percent and 1.46
percent respectively.
Though they have been largely insulated from Greece's debt
problems by the European Central Bank's quantitative easing
programme, their yields have bounced off record lows hit in the
past week on uneasiness over the standoff between Athens and its
EU lenders.
Greek 10-year yields were 35 bps higher on the
day at 10.34 percent while three- and five-year yields were
40-81 bps up at 17.76 percent and 13.97 percent respectively.
The sharp selloff in Greek markets has somewhat lost steam
after the ECB allowed the Greek central bank on Thursday to
offer the country's banks emergency funding of up to 60 billion
euros, having earlier said it would stop accepting Greek bonds
in return for funding.
But trade remains volatile.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his finance
minister, Yanis Varoufakis, have been crisscrossing Europe to
seek support from partners for their plan to win debt relief and
end austerity policies. But they have so far received little
other than warnings to avoid reneging on commitments under the
country's existing bailout programme.
(editing by John Stonestreet)