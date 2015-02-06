(Updates with U.S. payrolls data)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON Feb 6 German Bund yields rose on Friday
after a report showed U.S. job growth picked up and wages
rebounded strongly, increasing the chances of a mid-year Federal
Reserve interest rate hike.
Greece's bonds continued to underperform the rest of the
market though the selloff in its assets was modest after the
European Central Bank let the Greek central bank offer lenders
enough emergency funds to stem a major outflow.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 257,000 people last month and
data for November and December was revised to show a whopping
147,000 more jobs created than previously reported, while wages
bounced back after slipping the month before.
"We don't get overly worked up about monthly numbers given
the amount of noise they can carry, but it's definitive that the
past few months have been quite strong," said Ralph Bassett of
Aberdeen Asset Management.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing
costs, were 1 basis point higher at 0.374 percent, having traded
as low as 0.337 percent before the data.
In the euro zone's periphery, Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields were up 3 bps each at 1.58 percent and 1.49
percent respectively.
Though they have been largely insulated from Greece's debt
problems by the European Central Bank's quantitative easing
programme, their yields have bounced off record lows hit in the
past week on uneasiness over the standoff between Athens and its
EU lenders.
Greek 10-year yields were 48 bps higher on the
day at 10.45 percent while three- and five-year yields were
74-100 bps up at 17.96 percent and 14.30 percent respectively.
The sharp selloff in Greek markets has somewhat lost steam
after the ECB allowed the Greek central bank on Thursday to
offer the country's banks emergency funding of up to 60 billion
euros, having earlier said it would stop accepting Greek bonds
in return for funding.
But trade remains volatile.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his finance
minister, Yanis Varoufakis, have been crisscrossing Europe to
seek support from partners for their plan to win debt relief and
end austerity policies. But they have so far received little
other than warnings to avoid reneging on commitments under the
country's existing bailout programme.
(Editing by John Stonestreet/Hugh Lawson)