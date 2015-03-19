(Updates with Greek yields)

By John Geddie

LONDON, March 19 German bond yields fell to record lows on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its growth and inflation projections, signalling it is in no rush to push up interest rates.

The move in Europe's benchmark followed a sharp fall in U.S. Treasury and Japanese bond yields, amid relief among global investors that the world's largest economy may hold off tightening monetary policy.

After the U.S. central bank, as expected, removed a reference to being "patient" on rates from Wednesday's policy statement, focus shifted to its economic concerns.

"The down shift in the Fed's macro and median rate expectations and (Fed chair) Yellen giving little signs that the Fed is turning impatient anytime soon come as a big relief," said Commerzbank's Rainer Guntermann.

German 10-year yields opened down 2 basis points to a record low of 0.18 percent

Even yields on lower-rated debt, shaken by concern about a cash crunch in Greece, forged lower.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields dropped 9 bps to 1.25 and 1.21 percent, respectively.

All other euro zone bond yields, apart from Greece, were down 1 to 6 bps.

But some analysts cautioned that markets may have over- reacted to the dovish tint of the Fed statement.

"The fact that Fed made direct reference to no hike from the April meeting in actuality keeps us on course for a June hike. And a hike from the June meeting would most likely be followed by at least one more by end-2015," said ING strategist Padhraic Garvey.

Economists polled by Reuters were almost evenly split on whether the Fed will raise rates in June or wait until later in the year.

GREEK DRAMA

Greek two-year bond yields opened up 50 bps at 22.12 percent, before talks between cash-strapped Athens and its creditors at the sidelines of the EU summit later on Thursday.

Yields on the July 2017 bond rose to record highs in recent days, more than four times their yield when they were first issued in mid-2014.

Greece's deputy prime minister said on Thursday that the country needs cooperation from European partners to avert a liquidity problem.

The European Central Bank on Wednesday raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance that Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank by an incremental 400 million euros, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors.

European Council President Donald Tusk will hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany and Greece and the heads of the European Central Bank and the euro group in Brussels. (Editing by Larry King)