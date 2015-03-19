* U.S. Fed cuts growth, inflation expectations
* Italy, Spain yields drop over 10 bps
* Greek yields spike as crunch debt talks near
(Updates prices, adds detail)
By John Geddie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 19 German bond yields fell to
record lows on Thursday after the United States signalled it was
in no rush to push up interest rates, while borrowing costs in
Athens spiralled ahead of debt talks with its creditors.
Hints that the world's largest economy may hold off
tightening monetary policy brought relief across other euro zone
markets, even with deposits flowing out of Greek banks and its
government expected to run out of cash by the end of the month.
Yields on low-rated Italian and Spanish bonds dropped as
attention also returned to the European Central Bank's trillion
euro bond-buying scheme.
"When you get periods of stress as we have had in Greece, it
focuses the mind on whether peripheral debt is an accident
waiting to happen," said Jonathan Lowe, portfolio manager in the
Global Multi-Asset Group at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"I think personally that spreads on peripheral debt are
sufficiently strong and that will encourage some people back
into these names as they see there is a lender of last resort
through the actions of the ECB."
German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - fell as
low as 0.165 percent in Asian trading, following sharp falls in
Japanese and U.S. Treasury yields, before bouncing up slightly
to 0.19 percent, 1 basis point up on the day.
Yields on other top-rated euro zone bonds were down 1-3 bps
lower with investors snapping up bonds at a French auction.
"The down shift in the Fed's macro and median rate
expectations ... come as a big relief," said Commerzbank's
Rainer Guntermann.
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were down 9 bps at 1.25
percent and 1.22 percent, respectively.
Bids placed for the French bonds on sale came to more than
twice the amount offered, another sign that investors are
nervous that the ECB's purchases are creating a shortage of
top-rated debt.
Banks also snapped up 97.8 billion euros ($104.50 billion)
in cheap long-term loans from the ECB, far exceeding
expectations and providing further evidence that a nascent euro
zone recovery is spurring lending.
GREEK DRAMA
Greece missed the broad-based rally, however. Two-year
yields surged nearly 3 percentage points to 24.65 percent, their
highest since the bond was issued in mid-2014.
The market rout came before talks between cash-strapped
Athens and its creditors at the sidelines of the EU summit later
on Thursday. Euro zone leaders will tell Greece's leftist
leaders that time and patience are running out for Athens to
implement agreed reforms to avoid a looming cash crunch that
could force it out of the single currency.
"The risk of an accident is still very high in our view,
which could imply a Greek default and even possibly a Greek exit
from the single-currency union, even though it would be neither
in the interest of the Greeks nor of the Europeans," Barclays
strategists said in a note.
More money flowed out of Greek banks, exacerbating the
market moves. link.reuters.com/dud38s
An index of Greek banking shares dropped to its
all-time low. It was last trading down 2.5 percent.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)