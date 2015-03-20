(Updates prices, adds comments)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 20 Greek government bond yields fell on Friday, after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assured European Union creditors that he would soon present a full set of economic reforms to unlock cash and stave off bankruptcy.

But the fall only partly reversed Thursday's sharp rise to some of the highest levels seen since the 2012 debt restructuring. While Tsipras sounded optimistic, there was little substance to the outcome of his meeting with EU leaders.

The joint statement by the EU institutions spoke of a "spirit of mutual trust," but German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed no money would be released before Athens implements budget measures and other reforms.

Greece is running out of time to secure new funding and many fear the current impasse risks seeing Athens crashing out of the euro zone.

Greek 10-year bond yields fell 52 basis points to 11.76 percent. Two-year bond yields fell 163 bps to 23.10 percent, having risen more than three percentage points on Thursday and having doubled in less than a month.

"The market has put a positive spin on the news overnight," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.

"The market is cheap if you think they're going to stick in there (the euro zone) but I still don't know what's going to happen."

A second week of ECB bond buying reduced Greece's struggles to a sideshow as far as the rest of the euro zone was concerned. Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields were down 3-6 basis points each to 1.22 percent and 1.19 percent, respectively

The one trillion euro quantitative programme ends in September 2016.

"Greece remains a localised issue because the ECB is buying so many bonds," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "ECB QE remains the main driver."

Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell 4 bps to 1.68 percent. At the top of the credit rating scale, German Bund yields were little changed at 0.19 percent.

All bond yields were near record lows. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)