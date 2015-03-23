LONDON, March 23 Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he expected inflation rates to rise gradually towards the end of the year.

German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- nudged up 4 basis points to 0.22 percent, while yields on Italian equivalents rose 11 bps to a day's high of 1.31 percent .

Two traders said some investors believed any rise in inflation may prompt the ECB to end its bond-buying scheme early, even though Draghi said the ECB intended to to carry out purchases at least until end-September 2016. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)