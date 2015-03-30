(Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, March 30 Greek bond yields edged up on Monday as investors cautiously waited to see whether Athens would come up with a list of reforms sufficient to unlock much-needed bailout cash.

While Greece sounded an upbeat tone on talks through the weekend, creditors said the list submitted by Athens on Friday was more a collection of ideas than something that could be presented to the Eurogroup.

Sources told Reuters it could take several more days before a proper list of measures was ready, while the country is set to run out of cash on April 20.

Ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut Greece's credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B' citing uncertainty over funding, lack of market access and tight liquidity.

While most analysts are confident an eleventh hour deal will be struck, some are already preparing for the worst.

"I'm pretty sceptical that Greece will be able to come up with reforms to satisfy their European partners," said Intesa Sanpaolo's Sergio Capaldi, recommending investors exit the market.

"I just don't see room for manoeuvre within the government coalition."

A spokesperson for the German ministry of finance said on Monday that the Greek parliament must pass further reform measures to receive the bailout cash.

Ten-year Greek yields rose 6 basis points to 11.10 percent, while shorter-dated yields were up some 39 bps at 20.89 percent.

Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds, the second lowest rated in the bloc, rose 4 bps to 1.81 percent.

Officials expect Athens to submit a more detailed list on Monday. The measures are meant to raise 3 billion euros and Greece has already excluded "recessionary measures" such as wage and pension cuts.

"It does not look like a smooth affair," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz. "The situation may well get worse before it eventually improves, leaving the risk of an accident on the table."

Italian 10-year yields were flat at 1.35 percent after the country offloaded 7.5 billion euros of 10-year, 5-year and a new floating rate CCTeu bond.

Spanish consumer prices fell 0.7 percent year-on-year, preliminary data for March showed on Monday, less than the 0.9 percent fall predicted in a Reuters poll.

The euro zone's largest economy, Germany, will report at 1200 GMT, a strong indication of what bloc-wide data due on Tuesday will bring.

German 10-year yields fell 2 bps to 0.19 percent. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)