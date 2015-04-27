(Adds quotes, updates prices)

By John Geddie and Alexis Akwagyiram

LONDON, April 27 Greek bond yields edged higher on Monday as investors reacted to fruitless debt relief talks between euro zone finance ministers on Friday which only served to highlight the gulf between Athens and its creditors.

As the country looks set to run out of cash in the coming weeks, the talks showed how isolated Greece's finance minister was from his peers, with paymaster Germany hinting that it was already making preparations for a possible default.

Amid media speculation that Yanis Varoufakis may be sidelined in the negotiation process, a Greek government official said on Monday that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his top advisers continued to support their finance minister.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported that Tsipras called German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday because the government had run out of money. A German government spokesperson confirmed the call had taken place but declined to comment on the contents of the conversation.

"It is difficult to see how an agreement can be made at this stage," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.

"The market has been unprepared for this. Now the market is realising the risk related to the Greek situation," he said.

Greek 10-year yields rose 15 basis points to 12.84 percent, while two-year yields were up more than 60 bps at 26.65 percent.

Yields on other lower-rated debt also rose, with Portugal's 10-year yields up 3 bps at 2.03 percent, and Italy and Spain's up 2 bps at 1.44 and 1.41 percent , respectively.

Analysts said large bond coupon and redemption payments this week, which are four times bigger than new supply, should keep a cap on yield rises in debt outside of Greece.

The tense atmosphere saw investors take refuge in top-rated German Bunds, reversing part of the biggest weekly rise in yields of 2015 last week.

German 10-year yields fell 1 bps to 0.14 percent, having hit a two-week high of 0.18 percent on Friday.

JP Morgan Asset Management said on Monday that slow progress on Greek negotiations meant there was now a 50 percent chance of "some form of Greek sovereign default", although it added that the market impact could be contained and would not have to lead to a Greek exit from the currency bloc.

Sunrise's Ziglio said it would be difficult for Greece to stay in the euro if it defaulted.

