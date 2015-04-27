(Updates with latest moves in Greek yields)
By Alexis Akwagyiram and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 27 Greek two-year government bond
yields dropped around 250 basis points on Monday after Athens
reshuffled its team handling talks with European lenders and the
International Monetary Fund.
The reshuffle suggested finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, a
brash and outspoken economist who was isolated at a Eurogroup
meeting in Riga last week, will take a less prominent role in
talks.
The Greek government reiterated though that Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras and his top advisers continued to support the
finance minister.
Greek two-year yields fell 250 basis points to
a two-week low of 23.55 percent, having risen to 26.87 percent
earlier in the day. They were on track for their biggest daily
drop in over a month.
"The Eurogroup meeting in Riga showed Varoufakis was more or
less isolated and it seems that Tsipras has understood that,"
said Felix Herrmann, a market strategist at DZ Bank. "The market
is a bit relieved ... (that) his influence has decreased."
The earlier rise was a reaction to fruitless debt relief
talks between euro zone finance ministers on Friday which only
served to highlight the gulf between Athens and its creditors.
As Greece looks set to run out of cash in the coming weeks,
paymaster Germany hinted it was already preparing for a possible
default.
There is a 40 percent chance Greece will leave the euro
zone, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders. Just
over half of respondents said the country could stay in the bloc
even if it defaults on its debt payments.
Germany's Bild newspaper reported that Tsipras called German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday because his government had
run out of money. A German government spokesperson confirmed the
call had taken place but declined to comment on the contents of
the conversation.
"It is difficult to see how an agreement can be made at this
stage," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income
research at Sunrise Brokers.
Greek 10-year yields fell 64 basis points to 12.84 percent,
while two-year yields were up more than 60 bps at 26.65 percent.
Yields on other lower-rated debt also fell, with Portugal's
10-year yields down 4 bps at 1.96 percent, and
Italy and Spain's down 4-5 bps at 1.38 and 1.34
percent, respectively.
Analysts said large bond coupon and redemption payments this
week, which are four times bigger than new supply, should keep a
cap on yield rises in debt outside of Greece. About 60 billion
euros are coming back to the market.
German 10-year yields rose 1 bps to 0.165
percent, having hit a two-week high of 0.18 percent on Friday.
JP Morgan Asset Management said on Monday that slow progress
on Greek negotiations meant there was now a 50 percent chance of
"some form of Greek sovereign default", although it added that
the market impact could be contained and would not have to lead
to a Greek exit from the currency bloc.
Sunrise's Ziglio said it would be difficult for Greece to
stay in the euro if it defaulted.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)