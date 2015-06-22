(Updates throughout)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 22 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fell more than 10 basis points on Monday after the European Union welcomed a new offer by Greece on a reforms package that signalled 11th-hour concessions to avert default.

EU Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he was convinced that euro zone leaders holding an emergency meeting in Brussels on Monday would find a way out of the Greek crisis.

It was not immediately clear how far the new proposal yielded to creditors' demands for additional spending cuts and tax hikes.

"The odds seem to shift in favour of a compromise," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

Ten-year Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields fell 14-15 basis points, with the first two trading at 2.15 percent and the latter at 2.93 percent.

The three debt markets are seen as the most vulnerable to events in Greece. They have suffered one of the most serious episodes of contagion since the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012 in the past week, but their borrowing costs remain well below record highs of above 7 percent.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and euro zone finance ministers chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem at 0900 GMT. Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet 90 minutes later and a summit is scheduled for 1700 GMT.

Greece needs 1.6 billion euros to pay a loan tranche to the International Monetary Fund at the end of the month. A default could accelerate the run on banking deposits and could lead to capital controls and eventually to Athens leaving the euro zone.

German 10-year Bund yields rose 6 basis points to 0.82 percent as investors ditched top-rated assets in favour of riskier, higher-yielding ones.

Even as a deal looked more likely on Monday, analysts doubted it would be a decisive one.

"The most likely outcome is split between a short-term deal which kicks the problem forward past the summer or no deal," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG Capital.

"The least likely outcome is a complete resolution which takes Greece off the front pages for the next five years." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)