(Corrects paragraph 2 to show Greek 2-year yields fell to 24.87 pct, not 14.87 percent)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 22 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fell more than 10 basis points on Monday after the European Union welcomed a new offer by Greece on a reform package that signalled 11th-hour concessions to avert default.

Greek 10-year yields dropped 134 basis points to 11.30 percent and two-year yields dove 364 basis points to 24.87 percent, their lowest in a week.

EU Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he was convinced that euro zone leaders holding an emergency meeting in Brussels on Monday would find a way out of the Greek crisis.

It was not immediately clear how far the new proposal from Athens acceded to creditors' demands for additional spending cuts and tax hikes.

"The odds seem to shift in favour of a compromise," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

Ten-year Italian and Spanish yields fell 13 basis points each to both trade at 2.16 percent. Portuguese 10-year yields dropped 18 bps to 2.90 percent.

The three markets are seen as the most vulnerable to events in Greece. They have suffered one of the most serious episodes of contagion since the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012 in the past week, but their borrowing costs remain well below record highs of above 7 percent.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and euro zone finance ministers' chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Monday morning. Euro zone finance ministers are also due to meet and a summit of the bloc's leaders is scheduled for 1700 GMT.

Greece needs 1.6 billion euros to pay a loan tranche to the International Monetary Fund at the end of the month. A default could accelerate a run on Greek bank deposits and could lead to capital controls and eventually to Athens leaving the euro zone.

Any progress in talks on Monday was more likely to be a step towards an agreement in coming days rather than a final deal.

"A full Greek agreement is unlikely to be struck today," said Michael Michaelides, a rates analyst at RBS. "We remain of the view that a deal is still marginally more likely ahead of the IMF payment on June 30."

German 10-year Bund yields rose 9 basis points to 0.85 percent as investors ditched top-rated assets in favour of riskier, higher-yielding ones.

"The most likely outcome is split between a short-term deal which kicks the problem forward past the summer or no deal," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG Capital.

"The least likely outcome is a complete resolution which takes Greece off the front pages for the next five years." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet, Larry King)