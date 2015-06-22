(Corrects paragraph 2 to show Greek 2-year yields fell to 24.87
pct, not 14.87 percent)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 22 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese
bond yields fell more than 10 basis points on Monday after the
European Union welcomed a new offer by Greece on a reform
package that signalled 11th-hour concessions to avert default.
Greek 10-year yields dropped 134 basis points
to 11.30 percent and two-year yields dove 364 basis
points to 24.87 percent, their lowest in a week.
EU Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he was
convinced that euro zone leaders holding an emergency meeting in
Brussels on Monday would find a way out of the Greek crisis.
It was not immediately clear how far the new proposal from
Athens acceded to creditors' demands for additional spending
cuts and tax hikes.
"The odds seem to shift in favour of a compromise," said
Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.
Ten-year Italian and Spanish
yields fell 13 basis points each to both trade at
2.16 percent. Portuguese 10-year yields dropped 18
bps to 2.90 percent.
The three markets are seen as the most vulnerable to events
in Greece. They have suffered one of the most serious episodes
of contagion since the height of the euro zone debt crisis in
2012 in the past week, but their borrowing costs remain well
below record highs of above 7 percent.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was to meet European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and euro zone
finance ministers' chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Monday
morning. Euro zone finance ministers are also due to meet and a
summit of the bloc's leaders is scheduled for 1700 GMT.
Greece needs 1.6 billion euros to pay a loan tranche to the
International Monetary Fund at the end of the month. A default
could accelerate a run on Greek bank deposits and could lead to
capital controls and eventually to Athens leaving the euro zone.
Any progress in talks on Monday was more likely to be a step
towards an agreement in coming days rather than a final deal.
"A full Greek agreement is unlikely to be struck today,"
said Michael Michaelides, a rates analyst at RBS. "We remain of
the view that a deal is still marginally more likely ahead of
the IMF payment on June 30."
German 10-year Bund yields rose 9 basis points
to 0.85 percent as investors ditched top-rated assets in favour
of riskier, higher-yielding ones.
"The most likely outcome is split between a short-term deal
which kicks the problem forward past the summer or no deal,"
said Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG Capital.
"The least likely outcome is a complete resolution which
takes Greece off the front pages for the next five years."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet,
Larry King)