

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 22 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fell more than 20 basis points on Monday after the European Union welcomed a new offer by Greece on a reform package that signalled 11th-hour concessions to avert default.

Greek 10-year yields dropped 141 basis points to 11.23 percent and two-year yields dived 485 basis points to 23.65 percent, their lowest in two weeks.

EU Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he was convinced that euro zone leaders holding an emergency meeting in Brussels on Monday would find a way out of the Greek crisis.

It was not immediately clear how far the new proposal from Athens acceded to creditors' demands for additional spending cuts and tax hikes. Euro zone finance ministers said they required detailed study and it would take several days to determine whether they can lead to an agreement to avert a default.

"The odds seem to shift in favour of a compromise," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

Ten-year Italian and Spanish yields fell 21 basis points each to trade at 2.11 percent and 2.10 percent , respectively. Portuguese 10-year yields dropped 27 bps to 2.81 percent.

The three markets are seen as the most vulnerable to events in Greece. They have suffered one of the most serious episodes of contagion since the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012 in the past week, but their borrowing costs remain well below record highs of above 7 percent.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras talked with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew over the phone, his office said in a statement, one in a series of talks the two have held on Greece's debt crisis over the past few weeks.

STEP FORWARD

Euro zone finance ministers are also due to meet on Monday and a summit of the bloc's leaders is scheduled for 1700 GMT.

Greece needs 1.6 billion euros to pay a loan tranche to the International Monetary Fund at the end of the month. A default could accelerate a run on Greek bank deposits and could lead to capital controls and eventually to Athens leaving the euro zone.

More than half of investors in a Barclays survey see a Greek exit as having only a minor impact on global financial markets because the country is small and buffers are in place to limit contagion.

Any progress in talks on Monday was more likely to be a step towards an agreement in coming days rather than a final deal.

German 10-year Bund yields rose 13 basis points to 0.89 percent as investors ditched top-rated assets in favour of riskier, higher-yielding ones.

"The most likely outcome is split between a short-term deal which kicks the problem forward past the summer or no deal," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG Capital.

"The least likely outcome is a complete resolution which takes Greece off the front pages for the next five years." (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Larry King)