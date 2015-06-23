LONDON, June 23 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese yields fell to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as signs that Greece was moving closer to an aid deal with its international creditors buoyed riskier assets.

The yields on bonds issued by the three countries seen most vulnerable to contagion from Greece have been falling since Monday after Greece presented new budget proposals that euro zone leaders welcomed as a basis for possible agreement to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming default.

European Council leader President Donald Tusk called the Greek proposals "a positive step forward". He said the aim was to have the Eurogroup finance ministers approve a cash-for-reform package on Wednesday evening and put it to euro zone leaders for final endorsement on Thursday morning.

Portuguese 10-year yields fell 10 basis points to 2.72 percent, adding to Monday's near 30-bps slide. Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were 4 bps lower at 2.10 percent <IT10YT=TWEB and 2.06 percent, respectively. The moves pushed their yield spreads over benchmark German Bunds to their tightest in a month.

"Even after the rally (on Monday), there is still some value in peripherals. Sure the path traced out for the next few weeks is messy, so the support from a resolution later this week will provide only modest and intermittent support," said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.

"But the risk of a near-term Grexit is now fast receding. And it should be reassuring that we have looked into the abyss and no-one has found it appealing."

Greek 10-year yields dipped 32 bps to 10.91 percent, their lowest in two weeks, while two-year yields were down 133 bps at 23.48 percent, having fallen nearly 500 bps on Monday.

While the odds seemed to have shifted towards a deal, some in the market were cautious about political hurdles that could stall progress, chief among them a backlash from Greek lawmakers to the concessions made by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

German Bund yields held near their highest in a week around 0.89 percent as the prospects for a Greek deal soured investor appetite for safe haven debt. Data showing the private sectors in the euro zone's two largest economies, Germany and France, grew faster than forecast in June had little impact on the market as focus remained on Greece. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)